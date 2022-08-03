GREGG BLACK TO RACE AT SUZUKA 8 HOURS ENDURACE

August 3, 2022

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 2.

Gregg Black will race at this weekend’s 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance World Championship third round.

Black was due to take a managerial position for the Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team and riders Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Siméon, and Kazuki Watanabe, but has been drafted in due to Siméon suffering from illness.

Black will be on track with Guintoli and Watanabe in a pre-Suzuka shakedown test today ahead of opening practice and qualifying.

PROVISIONAL SUZUKA TIMETABLE:

Key FIM EWC timings are shown as local timing (CET -7 hours) and are as follows:

Tuesday 2 August:

Testing

Wednesday 3 August:

Testing

Thursday 4 August:

Administrative checking, rider briefing, technical inspection.

Friday 5 August:

08h10-10h10: Free Practice
12h10-12h30: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)
12h45-13h05: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
13h20-13h40: First Qualifying (Red Rider)
15h50-16h10: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)
16h25-16h45: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)
17h00-17h20: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)
18h30-19h30: Night Practice

Saturday 6 August:

14h15-15h00: Free Practice
15h30-17h00: Top 10 Trial
17h00: Post-Top 10 Trial press conference

Sunday 7 August:

08h30-09h15: Warm-up
11h30: Start of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
19h30: Finish of 43rd Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race
20h00: Post-race press conference

LIVE TIMING AND RESULTS

