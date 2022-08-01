Sixth King of the Baggers event was nothing short of dramatic

Minneapolis, MN. (August 1, 2022) – Indian Motorcycle Racing, presented by Mission Foods, captured two King of the Baggers podium positions at Brainerd International Raceway. Privateer Bobby Fong, piloting Steve Delorenzi’s Sacramento Mile S&S-built RSD Indian Challenger, secured his first-career King on the Baggers win, while Indian Motorcycle Racing factory rider Tyler O’Hara rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.

The sixth King of the Baggers event of the season was nothing short of dramatic, as a red-flag restart rescheduled the event to end of the day and shortened it to five laps. Though during competition, rain on turn 3-4 ultimately caused race officials to call the race after just three laps.

Despite starting from the back row, Fong fought hard during the first lap to reach second. Without hesitation, Fong then made an aggressive move, as he dove inside and stood up O’Hara to make the pass and capture the lead and secure his first-ever King of the Baggers win.

“Congrats to Bobby and RSD on their first win. It was a well-deserved victory as the RSD race team works extremely hard to ensure those Indian Challengers are dialed-in and ready for competition,” said Gary Gray, Vice President Racing, Service & Technology. “This has been fun, neck-and-neck battle throughout the entire season. With one race remaining, it’s all on the line, and we couldn’t be any more excited to head to New Jersey and give it all we got.”

The 2022 King of the Baggers season will conclude September 9-11, in the Millville, NJ, at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

Prior to the King of the Baggers race, on Friday July 29, MotoAmerica racer Scott Briody passed following a single-motorcycle crash. “Our condolences go out to Scott Briody’s friends and family, his team, and everyone in the MotorAmerica paddock,” said Gray.

ABOUT INDIAN MOTORCYCLE®

Indian Motorcycle is America’s First Motorcycle Company®. Founded in 1901, Indian Motorcycle has won the hearts of motorcyclists around the world and earned distinction as one of America’s most legendary and iconic brands through unrivaled racing dominance, engineering prowess and countless innovations and industry firsts. Today that heritage and passion is reignited under new brand stewardship.