Yamaha Flies to Second in WorldSSP Race 2 at Magny-Cours

GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Kyle Smith celebrated a superb second-place finish in the tricky wet conditions of Race 2 at Magny-Cours, with Kallio Racing Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Hannes Soomer joining him on the FIM Supersport World Championship podium, repeating his third-place result from Saturday.

After storming to pole position on only his second WorldSSP weekend with the GMT94 Yamaha crew, Smith endured a difficult opening race, falling twice and dropping out of contention. In Race 2, the British rider slotted into second at the start and from there produced a faultless performance, while several riders crashed out behind in the treacherous conditions, to claim another podium and his best result since Qatar 2016.

Having scored his first-ever podium in the opening race in France with a stunning ride from 16th to third, Kallio Racing Yamaha’s Soomer had to do it all again in Race 2 from the sixth row of the grid. At the start the Estonian retained his position but as the rain persisted, Soomer once again scythed his way through the field, taking the fastest lap on his way to another third-place finish.

Despite struggling in free practice, bLU cRU Yamaha WorldSSP Team by MS Racing’s Galang Pratama Hendra demonstrated his progression and qualified a career-best sixth, but was unable to convert it into a strong result with a fall in Race 1. Learning from his mistake, the Indonesian enjoyed a much smoother race on Sunday to pick up points in 13th.

After storming from fourth on the grid to his 11th win of the season, which saw him pick up another WorldSSP record – this time for the most points scored in a single season, Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Andrea Locatelli suffered a fall on the Warm Up lap in Race 2 and unfortunately would not take the start.

GMT94 Yamaha’s Corentin Perolari narrowly missed out on a top 10 finish in the opening race from Magny-Cours, and was looking to improve from eighth on the grid in Race 2. However, while fighting among the points-paying positions, the French rider fell on the fifth lap at Turn 3 and recorded his first DNF of the season.

Finishing less than a second back from Perolari in 13th in the first race, Kallio Racing Yamaha’s Isaac Vinales struggled in the wet in Race 2 and pulled out of the race on lap five. bLU cRU Yamaha’s Andy Verdoïa was just outside the points in 18th in Race 1 and had difficulty with the rear tyre on Sunday’s race, forcing him to DNF.

Kyle Smith: DNF & P2

GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team

“It was a long race. I’m happy to finish on the podium but a little frustrated that we couldn’t catch the leader, but I struggled to get heat into the tyres with all the water on track. I maintained my pace throughout and all-in-all I’m happy for the team, it was a good result. All weekend there’s been wet conditions but every time the track is slightly different and in the races it was really difficult to push 100 percent. I’d like to thank the team and everyone who has supported me and I’m sorry that Jules Cluzel couldn’t be here for this one.”

Hannes Soomer: P3 & P3

Kallio Racing Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team

“I’m very satisfied with this weekend, I didn’t expect this result at all. On Friday I felt really comfortable and under control, but in the Superpole I made life difficult for myself by qualifying 16th. We need understand how to find a better set-up in the half wet, half dry conditions. It feels so good to get this second podium, after the first people might say it’s lucky but this shows I had really good speed. If I had a better grid slot, I’m sure I could have been fighting with the top two. It’s been a long road to get these two first podiums and it feels so good to finally get them. A huge thanks to everyone who has supported me, my team, sponsors and family, this one is for them.”