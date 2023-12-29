Yamaha Motor Establishes New Company ENYRING for Compact Electric Vehicles

Yamaha Motor Establishes New Company for Battery Management in Compact Electric Vehicles

― Launch of Subscription Services Helps Reduce Environmental Impact in Europe―

Yamaha Motor announced that it has established ENYRING GmbH as a new company that will offer swappable batteries for compact urban electric vehicles via subscription-based services. By offering such services and by reusing and recycling batteries together with European circularity leaders, ENYRING will be able to create a closed loop in which recycled materials are used as resources toward creating new products.

This new initiative will work towards creating a sustainable, recycling-oriented society that reduces not only the economic and time burden on customers but also the impact on the environment. ENYRING, officially established this month, will be based in Berlin, Germany and the start of operations is scheduled for the first half of 2025.

ENYRING envisions collaborations between Yamaha Motor and strategic partner companies, and there are plans upon launching operations to expand the business in Germany—starting with Berlin—and in the Netherlands.

With the target of compact urban electric vehicles in the low-speed range (mainly eBikes), ENYRING’s services will rent out batteries available on a subscription basis. These batteries can be easily swapped out at any of the swappable battery stations installed throughout a city at any time, eliminating the hassle of recharging as well as the cost of purchasing a new battery once one reaches the end of its lifecycle. Furthermore, used batteries that are no longer suitable for mobility use are reused as storage batteries, disassembled into cells, recycled, and reused as new batteries.

This project has been launched with the aim of providing new value in daily transportation as part of Yamaha Motor’s efforts to create a carbon-neutral world. This business will contribute to reducing waste, the sustainable use of natural resources, and improved energy efficiency, all key issues identified in the Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050.

ENYRING GmbH Company Overview

Representative Satoru Moriyama, CEO

Headquarters Berlin, Germany

Capital 15 million Euro (including capital reserves)

Established December 2023

Business services Subscription-based battery sharing

Start of operations Scheduled for the first half of 2025

No. of employees Approx. 40 (estimated as of January 2025)