Yamaha Motor Europe Extends Warranty Period on All Vehicles

April 10, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Yamaha Motor Europe Extends Warranty Period on All Vehicles

2020 Yamaha Tracer 900GT

Yamaha Motor Europe Extend Warranty Period in response to Crisis Restrictions

With many official Yamaha dealers throughout Europe closing their doors to conform with restrictions designed to stop the spread of the crisis, Yamaha has decided to extend by three months all Factory Warranties and Official Extended Warranties that have expired or are due to expire between 1st March and 31st May 2020.

This extension of the warranties’ due date is applicable to Yamaha powered vehicle and marine products.

Customers requiring warranty work should contact their Official Yamaha Dealer to book an appointment as soon as local restrictions allow.

About Michael Le Pard 4030 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Two titles in one weekend: Markus Reiterberger is Superstock European champion, Ilya Mikhalchik champion in the IDM

October 1, 2018 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Two titles in one weekend: Markus Reiterberger is Superstock European champion, Ilya Mikhalchik champion in the IDM

Munich. The alpha Racing-Van-Zon-BMW team had twice the reason to celebrate when team principal Werner Daemen’s crew won the titlesin two international championships at the weekend. Markus Reiterberger (GER) was crowned Superstock European champion in […]