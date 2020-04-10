Yamaha Motor Europe Extends Warranty Period on All Vehicles

Yamaha Motor Europe Extend Warranty Period in response to Crisis Restrictions

With many official Yamaha dealers throughout Europe closing their doors to conform with restrictions designed to stop the spread of the crisis, Yamaha has decided to extend by three months all Factory Warranties and Official Extended Warranties that have expired or are due to expire between 1st March and 31st May 2020.

This extension of the warranties’ due date is applicable to Yamaha powered vehicle and marine products.

Customers requiring warranty work should contact their Official Yamaha Dealer to book an appointment as soon as local restrictions allow.