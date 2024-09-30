Significantly updated 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200RS!

Riders who are looking for a thrilling sports performance motorcycle blending the latest technology with a classic design may have found their bullseye with the significantly updated 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200RS and 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 models! Contemporary classic sports style meets premium finish and detailing and for those wanting more the RS ups the ante with even more focused dynamic handling!

Available in dealerships from December 2024, these two updated and refreshed Speed Twins have a lot to offer over last year’s 2024 versions.

A whole buffet of upgrades and updates await those who dare: With more horsepower, fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and top-spec Öhlins rear suspension units, Brembo Stylema calipers, Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires or Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires, new LED headlight, new cast aluminum wheels.

First for the first time on a Bonneville platform, the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200RS will be fitted with Triumph Shift Assist, an up and down quickshifter that perfectly complements the power delivery and character of the bike. Discreetly placed behind the gear-shifter, the bike’s modern classic styling is maintained. The and 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 offers up the traditional manual shifting experience.

Both new Speed Twin models join the growing 2025 Total Motorcycle Triumph lineup.

Check out all our 2024 and 2025 Motorcycle Model Reviews today and experience the TOTAL motorcycle experience.

TRIUMPH REVEALS NEW SPEED TWIN 1200 RS AND NEXT GENERATION SPEED TWIN 1200

Triumph Motorcycles launches two new Speed Twins for 2025, including a new, even more dynamic 1200 RS model

Chassis upgrades and extra technology including Optimized Cornering ABS and traction control, enhance its engaging, focused and dynamic handling

Thrilling sports performance, with an extra 5PS peak power

Refreshed styling that blends contemporary sports features with classic design elements

Available in dealerships from December 2024 Triumph Motorcycles has announced significant updates to its Speed Twin 1200, as well as the launch of a new Speed Twin 1200 RS, which is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. Available in dealers around the world from December 2024, the new Speed Twin 1200 features chassis upgrades including Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units, further enhancing the engaging and dynamic handling, taking corners in a balanced, natural and confidence-inspiring way. This sophisticated handling is coupled with extra performance, with an extra 5PS peak power to deliver added character and sports thrills. New technologies, like Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control, are integrated seamlessly and sensitively. The styling has been refreshed to blend a bright, contemporary sports style with modern classic design DNA, and features beautiful design details that showcase Triumph’s exceptional build quality. The new RS model will offer riders even more. Sportier ergonomics, courtesy of repositioned handlebars and rear-set footpegs, are matched with an exceptional level of specification including fully adjustable Marzocchi forks and top-spec Öhlins rear suspension units, as well as Brembo Stylema calipers. A pair of Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires are fitted as standard and Triumph Shift Assist is included for the first time on a Modern Classic. Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “The new Speed Twin 1200 RS is more focused, more engaging and with even sharper responses. It’s designed for riders who want the absolute best in dynamic performance, with classic sporty looks. “The updates to the new Speed Twin 1200 are a significant evolution for this much-loved model, and as always, we’ve made sure we retain the superior handling and classic style that everyone admires, while introducing extra power and technology that improves the riding experience seamlessly.” CONTEMPORARY CLASSIC SPORTS STYLE

The new tank is more sculpted, with raked lines and deep front cutouts, and there is a new flip-up filler cap. The side panels are simpler and styled to integrate into the new minimal throttle body covers with their brushed aluminum finisher. Many classic-inspired details have been refined and updated, including new black powder-coated engine casings, which are now leaner and more angular. More compact silencers add to the timeless beauty of the uninterrupted exhaust run. The elegant round headlight is now an LED unit with a new DRL light signature, with a new brushed aluminum bezel and stylish cast aluminum finishers. The stunning one-piece bench seat has been reprofiled to be shallower and more sculpted, matching the sporty styling, and is narrower at the front, facilitating an easier stand over position for riders. The RS seat gains a sporty and stylish napped finish with exceptional stitch detailing. New cast aluminum wheels perfectly complement the new bodywork with seven pairs of slim spokes angled in a sporty turbine pattern. For the Speed Twin 1200, two split-colour designs accentuate the modern feel further, with a bold ‘1200’ tank graphic separating either a Crystal White or Carnival Red upper from a Sapphire black lower that creates a sleeker look by making the tank appear shallower and longer. There’s also a more classically inspired Aluminum Silver option with discreet ‘1200’ numbering and twin black stripes. The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes in two choices; a bright Baja Orange or subtle Sapphire Black, both with RS decals in gold which complement the anodised suspension components.

FOCUSED DYNAMIC HANDLING

Increasing choice for riders, each Speed Twin 1200 model has its own specific riding position, creating a distinct feel and personality. Creating a more spacious feel while riding, the bars on the new Speed Twin 1200 are higher and further forward than the previous model. The 43mm diameter Marzocchi forks and twin Marzocchi rear suspension units have been upgraded and now feature remote reservoirs in addition to adjustable preload on the back. These upgrades to the chassis increase the agility of the dynamic Speed Twin 1200, while ensuring a smooth, high-quality ride in real-world conditions. New Triumph-branded radial calipers mounted to twin 320mm discs provide excellent stopping power, together with all-round Metzeler Sportec M9RR tires, fitted as standard. For riders looking for an even more dynamic performance and extra thrills, the new Speed Twin 1200 RS has a more engaged and focused riding position. With the rear of the bike raised, the seat height increases slightly. The handlebars remain at the same height as the previous generation, but move further forwards, while the footpegs are slightly raised and further back. Top specification suspension matches the dynamic attitude of the RS, with fully-adjustable Marzocchi forks and Öhlins rear suspension units. Added finesse is provided by twin Brembo Stylema calipers on 320mm discs and high performance Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tires as standard. THRILLING SPORTS PERFORMANCE

An extra 5PS of peak power has been achieved from Triumph’s impressive high-compression Bonneville 1200 twin engine, reaching 105PS at 7750rpm, pulling harder for longer up to the rev limit. The 270-degree firing order and low inertia crankshaft provide instant response with distinct and characterful power pulses, and retains a rich torque delivery throughout the rev range, peaking at 112 Nm. BLENDING LATEST TECHNOLOGY WITH CLASSIC DESIGN

Combining modern performance with classic personality, riders can tailor the engine response with Road and Rain riding modes, and now benefit from Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control, which are fitted as standard on both models. The focused Speed Twin 1200 RS has an additional Sport riding mode, which sharpens the throttle response and optimises the traction control settings, adding to the bike’s powerful and dynamic feel. In a first for the Bonneville platform, and unique to this version, the Speed Twin 1200 RS will be fitted with Triumph Shift Assist, an up and down quickshifter that perfectly complements the power delivery and character of the bike. Discreetly placed behind the gear-shifter, the bike’s modern classic styling is maintained. New LCD and TFT displays have been meticulously encased in a classic circular dial, improving visibility and functionality, while retaining the Speed Twin’s timeless look. This enables compatibility with turn-by-turn navigation and phone connectivity, as well as concealing a convenient USB-C charging socket. PREMIUM FINISH AND DETAILING

Riders taking a closer look will be rewarded with examples of Triumph’s acute attention to detail. From the re-styled heel guards and headlight bezel to the embellishers on the new side panels, these details are crafted from aluminum, with a brushed finish, and the aluminum swingarm and the new headlight brackets are clear-anodised to ensure that quality finish is even more durable. The Speed Twin 1200 RS comes with the special addition of brushed aluminum front and rear mudguards. ACCESSORIES

More than 70% of Speed Twin customers add Triumph accessories to their bike, reflecting their personal style, which is why there is the option to add over 50 genuine accessories, including clip-on bars, a quilted bullet seat or a seat cowl, for those seeking a modern café racer.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200RS: BREATHTAKING.

Introducing the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200RS…

A seamless blend of contemporary style and classic design cues, the iconic Speed Twin silhouette is as fresh as it is unmistakable – and the sleek lines are coupled with a flawless finish and meticulous attention to detail to deliver a breathtaking design that turns heads from any angle.

ALL-NEW SPEED TWIN 1200 RS

Breathtaking design meets focused sports capability; the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS is the Ultimate Modern Classic Performance Naked for riders who demand the ultimate in style and dynamic performance.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200: ESCAPE IN STYLE.

Introducing the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200…

A perfect blend of contemporary design and authentic DNA; exhilarating sports performance and agile dynamic handling delivered with classic style and character.

Stunning and uncompromising, the Speed Twin 1200’s sleek, minimal design has evolved. The raked fuel tank, with its deep front cutouts, is chiseled and muscular, while the minimal throttle body covers are finished in brushed aluminum and integrated seamlessly into sculpted side panels within the slim rear frame. Underneath, the lean, angular engine casings are powder-coated black and framed by an uninterrupted exhaust run flowing into twin upswept ‘megaphone’ silencers.

Modern features, like the compact LED taillight and headlight, with its distinctive light signature, are joined by classic design touches – from machined-cooling fins on the cylinder head and finned-header roses, to traditional twin rear shocks and a slim one-piece bench seat. Complemented by premium materials and finishes, like the brushed aluminum headlight bezel and heel guards, it’s a look that delivers contemporary design with timeless style.