ZACH OSBORNE SET TO COMPETE IN GNCC’S XC1 CLASS THIS SUNDAY IN WEST VIRGINIA

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Zach Osborne has announced that he will compete this Sunday at Round 8 of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Maidsville, West Virginia as a way to bridge the gap until the AMA Pro Motocross Championship resumes later this month.

Coming off a career-first 450SX victory at the 2020 AMA Supercross finale, Osborne is eager to keep his competitive spirit going as he joins the nation’s top cross-country racers on a three-hour battle through the tight, technical and challenging West Virginia trails. Osborne will compete aboard his FC 450 Rockstar Edition in the premier XC1 Open Pro class for the first time, but he is no stranger to the series as he made three podium appearances in the XC2 250 Pro class in 2013. The multi-talented racing star was also chosen to represent the USA World Trophy Team at the 2013 and ’14 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), where he held his own against the world’s best enduro athletes.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to do some racing. It’s a strange time currently and with our uncertain schedule it’s nice to go try some other things and keep racing,” Osborne said. “Hopefully I can go there, have some fun and whatever the result is – it is. Thanks to the team for accommodating me and I look forward to a great weekend.”