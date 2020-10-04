Zach Osborne takes step closer toward earning his first-career 450MX Championship

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Zach Osborne took another step closer toward earning his first-career 450MX Championship on Saturday with a solid 4-2 performance for third overall at the penultimate round of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Lakewood, Colorado. With two motos remaining, Osborne heads into the final round with a 24-point lead in the highly-competitive 450MX championship battle.

In Moto 1, Osborne got off to a great start but his momentum was somewhat hindered from the beginning as he took the brunt of another rider smashing into him from behind in the second turn. He pushed through the pain and discomfort to maintain a top-three position for most of the race, where he ultimately finished fourth in the moto. In Moto 2, Osborne shot off the line to immediately inject himself into the lead battle on lap one. Eventually settling into third in the middle part of the race, Osborne made a late charge to put pressure on the second-place rider of Adam Cianciarulo, his biggest rival in the championship title fight. Osborne’s tenacity paid off when he was able to capitalize on a mistake by Cianciarulo to overtake second with four laps to go, thus picking up two additional points with a second-place finish in the moto.



“It was a decent weekend,” Osborne said. “I had some decent riding there in the second moto, I kind of found my feet a little bit and did some points racing today, so I feel good about my chances going into Pala next weekend. Our focus now is on this championship and wrapping it up, so that’s what we’re going to go there and do.”

Teammates Jason Anderson and Dean Wilson will miss the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship as both riders continue to recover from recent injuries.

250MX

It was a tough round for RJ Hampshire, who came into the weekend with a slight disadvantage after suffering a big crash during Moto 1 of the previous round. That, compounded with the effects of a previous injury, ultimately forced him to end his day early after experiencing a couple more crashes in Moto 1. Hampshire confirmed that he has sustained a couple of broken bones in his right hand and will sit out the season finale next weekend.



“It’s a disappointing way to end my season,” Hampshire said. “I hit the ground hard the past couple weekends and today finished it off. It’s a pain riding injured and always seems to lead to more. I have a couple broken bones in my right hand but everything is in place so surgery shouldn’t be needed. My body needs a few weeks to recover. I’m bummed for myself and the team but we have a lot more to look forward to!”

Team riders Jalek Swoll and Stilez Robertson will miss the remainder of the 2020 AMA Pro Motocross Championship due to injuries sustained at previous rounds of the series.

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team continues its journey west to Pala, California for the final round of the 2020 season on Saturday, October 10.

Thunder Valley National – Results 450MX Results

1. Eli Tomac, Kawasaki (3-1)

2. Adam Cianciarulo, Kawasaki (1-3)

3. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (4-2)

250MX Results

1. Justin Cooper, Yamaha (2-1)

2. Dylan Ferrandis, Yamaha (1-3)

3. Jeremy Martin, Honda (4-2)

…

RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing (DNF)

450MX Rider Point Standings – After 8 of 9 rounds

1. Zach Osborne – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 325 points

2. Adam Cianciarulo, 301 points

3. Marvin Musquin, 283 points

…

13. Dean Wilson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 97 points

19. Jason Anderson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 58 points

250MX Rider Point Standings – After 8 of 9 rounds

1. Dylan Ferrandis, 352 points

2. Jeremy Martin, 334 points

3. Shane McElrath, 254 points

…

7. RJ Hampshire – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 217 points

16. Stilez Robertson – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 70 points

26. Jalek Swoll – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 19 points