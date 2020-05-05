12 Best Honda CB1000R Custom Bikes at the Wheel & Waves festival in Biarritz

New ‘HondaCustoms’ page celebrates 12 of Europe’s best CB1000R custom builds

Allows users to rank the bikes from 1 to 12, and share their choice via social channels

Free wallpaper download of their top bike – for desktop or mobile

Available in five languages

The Honda CB1000R, flagship of the Neo Sports Café range, has proven itself to be the perfect canvas for custom builders across Europe.

Honda are revisiting 12 of the continent’s best customised CB1000Rs, first shown last year at the Wheel & Waves festival in Biarritz, with a webpage giving users the chance to chair their own judging panel and ‘drag and drop’ the bikes in their order of preference from one to twelve. Having made their selection, users will be able to share their choice with friends via Facebook™, Twitter™ or WhatsApp™ .

Among the twelve CB1000Rs at www.hondacustoms.com are the Africa Twin-inspired ‘CRF1000 Africa Four’, the Monkey bike homage ‘Monkey Kong’ and the ‘Alfredo’ tribute to classic Freddie Spencer CBs of yesteryear. All twelve certainly merit a close inspection.

The Honda Customs page is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish and once users have chosen their favourites, they’ll be able to download their number one choice as either a desktop or mobile phone wallpaper.

A DOZEN CUSTOMIZED CB1000R’S AT WHEELS AND WAVES 2019

Wheels & Waves 2019 Show Bikes

1) The ‘CB1000R-adical’

By: Gannet Design and Fuhrer Moto, Switzerland

Inspiration: ‘Take it to the Limit’

Contact: Instagram/fuhrermoto and Gannet Design

Work includes:

Ultralight CeraCarbon racing front fork and custom sprockets

Bespoke Rotobox carbon fibre wheels

Synto Evo brake and clutch levers

Fibreglass belly pan

K&N air filter

Titanium and carbon fibre Akrapovic end-can

Hand-painted ‘camo’ bodywork by Walter Oberli

2) The ‘Africa Four CRF1000R’

By: Brivermo Motors dealer, Switzerland

Inspiration: the CRF1000L Africa Twin

Contact: brivemo.ch

Work includes:

CRF450R front end, inc. single large front disc and anodised 4 piston caliper

Bespoke 4 into 1 exhaust with stubby carbon fibre end-can

Custom rear seat cowl (with original seat)

New headlight and mudguard

New aluminium handlebars

Engine bars

Serrated footpegs

Mini LED indicators

Bodywork in Africa Twin colours

3) CB1000R ‘Monkey 1000R’

By: Werther Honda, Nice, France

Inspiration: Honda Monkey

Contact: honda.werther.nice

Work includes:

Frame, covers and fork legs painted Glittering Blue

Monkey mirrors and handlebars

Mini LED indicators

Undertray tail tidy

Arrow double exit high exhaust

Enduro tyres

4) CB1000R ‘Black Edition’

By: 3C Motos dealer, Biarritz, France

Inspiration: ‘Full Black’

Contact: Instagram/hondamotofr

Work includes:

Three shades of black paint scheme

Black forks, swingarm and frame

Gloss black wheels and rear shock

Akrapovic exhaust

Special engraved ‘Black Edition’ plate

5) CB1000R Neo Sports Café Endurance Team Replica

By: National Motos, France

Inspiration: 2006 24hrs LeMans winner

Work includes:

Spoked wheels,

2006 24hrs Le Mans race winning paint scheme

Classic Honda logo

Contact: Instagram/nationalmotos

6) The Café Chic CB1000R

By: Horizon Racing Vergy 95, France

Inspiration: Café Chic

Contact: Instagram/horizonracingcergy95

Fully brushed aluminium and candy red paint

Fawn coloured leather saddle and seat pad

Customised rear seat cowl

Kineo spoked wheels with mass-cut hubs

Moriwaki silencer

Thermal paint on exhaust and headers

7) CB1000R ‘Dirt Endurance’

By: VC Moto dealer, Sabadell, Spain

Inspiration: classic Honda colour scheme

Contact: Instagram VC moto

Work includes:

The number ‘48’ in Japanese on the rear cowl to honour the foundation of the Honda Motor Company in 1948.

Bespoke fairing inspired by vintage café racers

Bespoke rear cowl, with standard headlight

Racing handlebars with Soichiro Honda quote ‘improves the breed’

Bar end mirrors

New split-level silencer

Air filter mount made by 3D printer

8) ‘Monkey Kong’

By: Mallorca Motos dealer, Spain

Inspiration: the Honda Monkey

Contact: Instagram MallorcaMotos

Work includes: original Monkey mirrors, indicators and front mudguard

Engine cover with original Monkey style chrome plate ring

Headlight details in original Monkey yellow, with chrome surround

Original Monkey yellow and white paint scheme

Customised seat inspired by original Monkey

High mounted handlebar with chrome finish

Chrome finish to rear mudguard

Africa Twin silencer

Gold forks, yellow rear shock spring

9) ‘Alfredo’

By: Hakuba Motos, Spain

Inspiration: Freddie Spencer

Contact: Instagram hakubamotor

Work includes:

Tank hand painted in three colours with Freddie Spencer logo on tank

Hakuba logo laser-engraved on clutch cover

Black enamelled front forks

Front and side number boards

Bespoke handmade exhaust with SC-Project racing end-can

Relocated pegs and controls

10) Honda Limited Edition CB1000R

By: Honda Motor Europe, Italy (total 350 units for sale in France, Spain, Germany and Italy)

Inspiration: HRC racing tricolour

Contact: Instagram hondamotoitalia

Work includes:

HRC-inspired tricolour paint scheme

Split-level SC-Project end-can

Carbon fibre parts by SC-Project

11) CB1000R ‘Tribute’

By: Honda Italia

Inspiration: Celebration of 50 years of CB750

Contact: hondamotoitalia

Work includes:

Paint inspired by CB750 ‘K0’ of 1969

Tubeless Jonich spoked wheels

Conical split-level SC-Project end-can

New 3D Honda logo

Rizoma indicators, mirrors and handlebar weights

Alcantara velvet seat coating

Lightech plate holder

12) CB1000R ‘Dani Pedrosa replica’ @ Wheels & Waves 2019

By: Moto Macchion, Italy

Inspiration: #26 Dani Pedrosa RC213V

Contact: hondamotoitalia

Work includes:

Full titanium SC-Project GP 4-2 exhaust

Carbon fibre parts with titanium details by SC-Project

Lighter homologated plate holder

Rizoma indicators, aluminium handlebars, front brake guard and mirrors

#26 Dani Pedrosa RC213V paint scheme

Seat by ‘Race Seats’