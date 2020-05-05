12 Best Honda CB1000R Custom Bikes at the Wheel & Waves festival in Biarritz

- New ‘HondaCustoms’ page celebrates 12 of Europe’s best CB1000R custom builds
- Allows users to rank the bikes from 1 to 12, and share their choice via social channels
- Free wallpaper download of their top bike – for desktop or mobile
- Available in five languages
The Honda CB1000R, flagship of the Neo Sports Café range, has proven itself to be the perfect canvas for custom builders across Europe.
Honda are revisiting 12 of the continent’s best customised CB1000Rs, first shown last year at the Wheel & Waves festival in Biarritz, with a webpage giving users the chance to chair their own judging panel and ‘drag and drop’ the bikes in their order of preference from one to twelve. Having made their selection, users will be able to share their choice with friends via Facebook™, Twitter™ or WhatsApp™ .
Among the twelve CB1000Rs at www.hondacustoms.com are the Africa Twin-inspired ‘CRF1000 Africa Four’, the Monkey bike homage ‘Monkey Kong’ and the ‘Alfredo’ tribute to classic Freddie Spencer CBs of yesteryear. All twelve certainly merit a close inspection.
The Honda Customs page is available in English, French, German, Italian and Spanish and once users have chosen their favourites, they’ll be able to download their number one choice as either a desktop or mobile phone wallpaper.
A DOZEN CUSTOMIZED CB1000R’S AT WHEELS AND WAVES 2019
Wheels & Waves 2019 Show Bikes
1) The ‘CB1000R-adical’
By: Gannet Design and Fuhrer Moto, Switzerland
Inspiration: ‘Take it to the Limit’
Contact: Instagram/fuhrermoto and Gannet Design
Work includes:
Ultralight CeraCarbon racing front fork and custom sprockets
Bespoke Rotobox carbon fibre wheels
Synto Evo brake and clutch levers
Fibreglass belly pan
K&N air filter
Titanium and carbon fibre Akrapovic end-can
Hand-painted ‘camo’ bodywork by Walter Oberli
2) The ‘Africa Four CRF1000R’
By: Brivermo Motors dealer, Switzerland
Inspiration: the CRF1000L Africa Twin
Contact: brivemo.ch
Work includes:
CRF450R front end, inc. single large front disc and anodised 4 piston caliper
Bespoke 4 into 1 exhaust with stubby carbon fibre end-can
Custom rear seat cowl (with original seat)
New headlight and mudguard
New aluminium handlebars
Engine bars
Serrated footpegs
Mini LED indicators
Bodywork in Africa Twin colours
3) CB1000R ‘Monkey 1000R’
By: Werther Honda, Nice, France
Inspiration: Honda Monkey
Contact: honda.werther.nice
Work includes:
Frame, covers and fork legs painted Glittering Blue
Monkey mirrors and handlebars
Mini LED indicators
Undertray tail tidy
Arrow double exit high exhaust
Enduro tyres
4) CB1000R ‘Black Edition’
By: 3C Motos dealer, Biarritz, France
Inspiration: ‘Full Black’
Contact: Instagram/hondamotofr
Work includes:
Three shades of black paint scheme
Black forks, swingarm and frame
Gloss black wheels and rear shock
Akrapovic exhaust
Special engraved ‘Black Edition’ plate
5) CB1000R Neo Sports Café Endurance Team Replica
No Media Image was available. Sorry
By: National Motos, France
Inspiration: 2006 24hrs LeMans winner
Work includes:
Spoked wheels,
2006 24hrs Le Mans race winning paint scheme
Classic Honda logo
Contact: Instagram/nationalmotos
6) The Café Chic CB1000R
By: Horizon Racing Vergy 95, France
Inspiration: Café Chic
Contact: Instagram/horizonracingcergy95
Fully brushed aluminium and candy red paint
Fawn coloured leather saddle and seat pad
Customised rear seat cowl
Kineo spoked wheels with mass-cut hubs
Moriwaki silencer
Thermal paint on exhaust and headers
7) CB1000R ‘Dirt Endurance’
By: VC Moto dealer, Sabadell, Spain
Inspiration: classic Honda colour scheme
Contact: Instagram VC moto
Work includes:
The number ‘48’ in Japanese on the rear cowl to honour the foundation of the Honda Motor Company in 1948.
Bespoke fairing inspired by vintage café racers
Bespoke rear cowl, with standard headlight
Racing handlebars with Soichiro Honda quote ‘improves the breed’
Bar end mirrors
New split-level silencer
Air filter mount made by 3D printer
8) ‘Monkey Kong’
By: Mallorca Motos dealer, Spain
Inspiration: the Honda Monkey
Contact: Instagram MallorcaMotos
Work includes: original Monkey mirrors, indicators and front mudguard
Engine cover with original Monkey style chrome plate ring
Headlight details in original Monkey yellow, with chrome surround
Original Monkey yellow and white paint scheme
Customised seat inspired by original Monkey
High mounted handlebar with chrome finish
Chrome finish to rear mudguard
Africa Twin silencer
Gold forks, yellow rear shock spring
9) ‘Alfredo’
By: Hakuba Motos, Spain
Inspiration: Freddie Spencer
Contact: Instagram hakubamotor
Work includes:
Tank hand painted in three colours with Freddie Spencer logo on tank
Hakuba logo laser-engraved on clutch cover
Black enamelled front forks
Front and side number boards
Bespoke handmade exhaust with SC-Project racing end-can
Relocated pegs and controls
10) Honda Limited Edition CB1000R
By: Honda Motor Europe, Italy (total 350 units for sale in France, Spain, Germany and Italy)
Inspiration: HRC racing tricolour
Contact: Instagram hondamotoitalia
Work includes:
HRC-inspired tricolour paint scheme
Split-level SC-Project end-can
Carbon fibre parts by SC-Project
11) CB1000R ‘Tribute’
By: Honda Italia
Inspiration: Celebration of 50 years of CB750
Contact: hondamotoitalia
Work includes:
Paint inspired by CB750 ‘K0’ of 1969
Tubeless Jonich spoked wheels
Conical split-level SC-Project end-can
New 3D Honda logo
Rizoma indicators, mirrors and handlebar weights
Alcantara velvet seat coating
Lightech plate holder
12) CB1000R ‘Dani Pedrosa replica’ @ Wheels & Waves 2019
By: Moto Macchion, Italy
Inspiration: #26 Dani Pedrosa RC213V
Contact: hondamotoitalia
Work includes:
Full titanium SC-Project GP 4-2 exhaust
Carbon fibre parts with titanium details by SC-Project
Lighter homologated plate holder
Rizoma indicators, aluminium handlebars, front brake guard and mirrors
#26 Dani Pedrosa RC213V paint scheme
Seat by ‘Race Seats’