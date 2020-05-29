2020 MotoAmerica Superbike season stats again this weekend at Road America

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Ready to Roll at Road America

After the long wait to get the green light for racing to start up, the Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is excited to kick off the 2020 MotoAmerica Superbike season this weekend at Road America, on May 29-31.

Cameron Beaubier looks to get his title defense off to a great start at a track where he’s had a lot of success. The four-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion has seven wins in the last 10 races at the four-mile circuit in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. While the new season marks some changes team wise, the Californian has made a smooth transition with his new crew chief Richard Stanboli and is eager to fire up his Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha R1.

Making his return to Yamaha, Jake Gagne will line up alongside his fellow Californian this weekend and looks to come out swinging. The 27-year-old has had a lot of success in the support classes with the Yamaha brand. He also has a proven track record at Road America, including sweeping the weekend enroute to both his 2014 Daytona Sportbike and 2015 MotoAmerica Superstock 1000 title.

Richard Stanboli

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing Team Manager

“The entire Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing team is super excited to finally be racing. We’ve been putting in a lot of work doing the off season and can’t wait to put it to the test. As for Road America, we expect to win. That is our only goal and short of that we will take any information we get for the second round at Road America.”

Cameron Beaubier

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“I’m really excited to get back racing. I’m sure it’s going to be a little bit of a strange weekend off the bike at Road America, but on the bike everything is the same. We rode last week to dust the cobwebs off and now it’s go time!”

Jake Gagne

Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha Racing

“I couldn’t be more excited to finally get back to the races! It’s been a wild year for everyone so far and I know we all want to get back to doing what we love. The Monster Energy Attack Performance Yamaha R1 is an awesome machine to ride and we’ve had some solid days of testing. Road America has always been one of my favorite tracks and I know this R1 will fly around there. Big thanks to the whole team for working so hard to get ready for the races and to MotoAmerica and all the fans for getting us back to the track! Let’s go racing!”