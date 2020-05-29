MotoGP Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir at British GP Silverstone

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 29

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will be on the start line at the British GP at Silverstone this weekend for the Michelin® Virtual British Grand Prix.

This fifth and latest instalment of online gaming, developed by MotoGP™ organisers Dorna Sports, will see the young Spaniard line-up alongside his new online gamers such as Jorge Lorenzo, Michele Pirro, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnia, Takaaki Nakagami, Lorenzo Savadori and Tito Rabat as the competition hots up – the technology from the Dorna Sports production team gets more impressive each week – and the fan base and online viewers rocket during this time of lockdown.

Virtual Race 4 saw MotoGP™ joined by the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup to race around Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, creating another exciting Sunday afternoon of entertainment. An incredible amount of content was produced around the event, creating tens of millions of impressions and interactions – with fans consuming nearly four million minutes of video related to Virtual Race 4.

This weekend – Sunday May 31st / 15:00 (GMT +2) Virtual GP includes MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, where the riders will again be playing on the new official MotoGP™20 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher, and longstanding partner Milestone.

Eight MotoGP™ riders form the premier class grid, including the likes of Lorenzo, who will take part in his first Virtual GP – as a wildcard!

The MotoGP™ race is up first, followed by Moto2™, before the show finishes up with Moto3™. The premier class will be competing over 10 laps (50% of race distance), with the intermediate and lightweight classes taking on six laps each – 35% of their respective race distances. As ever, highlights from qualifying will be shown before the races, with those sessions set to decide the grid before the broadcast.

Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport channels), MotoGP eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport.

For TV viewers, the broadcast partners showing coverage of the event will include Sky Italy, Canal+ in France, DAZN (in Spain, Italy and DACHS), BT Sport in the UK, ServusTV in Austria and Germany, Fox Asia, Fox Australia, Viasat in Sweden, NBC in the USA, Fox Brazil and ESPN in Latin America, Motorsport TV Russia, Eurosport India, TEN, and SuperSport across Africa – keeping the show global and beaming it to every corner of the world once again.

As ever, Michelin Virtual British Grand Prix coverage will wrap up with an Instagram live with each race winner, with the MotoGP™ victor joining MotoGP™ on Instagram at 17:30 (GMT +2), and Moto2™ winner at 18:00 and Moto3™ at 18:30. So tune in for three more superb virtual races on Sunday the 31st of May at 15:00, and check out the full line-ups for each class below!

MotoGP™ line-up:

Ducati Team: Michele Pirro

Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo

Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir

Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo

Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia

LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami

Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori

Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat

Moto2™ line-up:

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Tetsuta Nagashima

Flexbox HP 40: Hector Garzo

Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter

ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team: Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin

Petronas Sprinta Racing: Xavi Vierge

NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder

Sky Racing Team VR46: Marco Bezzecchi

MV Agusta Forward Racing: Stefano Manzi

Federal Oil Gresini Moto2: Nicolo Bulega

EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Augusto Fernandez

Moto3™ line-up:

Aspar Team Gaviota: Stefano Nepa

Petronas Sprinta Racing: John McPhee

Leopard Racing: Jaume Masia

Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Jeremy Alcoba

Honda Team Asia: Yuki Kunii

Red Bull KTM Ajo: Kaito Toba

Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Ayumu Sasaki

Reale Avintia Racing: Carlos Tatay

CIP Green Power: Maximilian Kofler

CarXpert Prüstel GP: Barry Baltus

