MotoGP Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir at British GP Silverstone

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 29
Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir will be on the start line at the British GP at Silverstone this weekend for the Michelin® Virtual British Grand Prix.
This fifth and latest instalment of online gaming, developed by MotoGP™ organisers Dorna Sports, will see the young Spaniard line-up alongside his new online gamers such as Jorge Lorenzo, Michele Pirro, Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnia, Takaaki Nakagami, Lorenzo Savadori and Tito Rabat as the competition hots up – the technology from the Dorna Sports production team gets more impressive each week – and the fan base and online viewers rocket during this time of lockdown.
Virtual Race 4 saw MotoGP™ joined by the FIM Enel MotoE™ World Cup to race around Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, creating another exciting Sunday afternoon of entertainment. An incredible amount of content was produced around the event, creating tens of millions of impressions and interactions – with fans consuming nearly four million minutes of video related to Virtual Race 4.
This weekend – Sunday May 31st / 15:00 (GMT +2) Virtual GP includes MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes, where the riders will again be playing on the new official MotoGP™20 Videogame from videogame developer, publisher, and longstanding partner Milestone.
Eight MotoGP™ riders form the premier class grid, including the likes of Lorenzo, who will take part in his first Virtual GP – as a wildcard!
The MotoGP™ race is up first, followed by Moto2™, before the show finishes up with Moto3™. The premier class will be competing over 10 laps (50% of race distance), with the intermediate and lightweight classes taking on six laps each – 35% of their respective race distances. As ever, highlights from qualifying will be shown before the races, with those sessions set to decide the grid before the broadcast.
Fans can watch on motogp.com and esport.motogp.com, on selected TV broadcasters, and across social media platforms including YouTube (via the MotoGP and MotoGP eSport channels), MotoGP eSport Twitter, Instagram, Facebook (via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport pages) and Twitch via MotoGP and MotoGP eSport.
For TV viewers, the broadcast partners showing coverage of the event will include Sky Italy, Canal+ in France, DAZN (in Spain, Italy and DACHS), BT Sport in the UK, ServusTV in Austria and Germany, Fox Asia, Fox Australia, Viasat in Sweden, NBC in the USA, Fox Brazil and ESPN in Latin America, Motorsport TV Russia, Eurosport India, TEN, and SuperSport across Africa – keeping the show global and beaming it to every corner of the world once again.
As ever, Michelin Virtual British Grand Prix coverage will wrap up with an Instagram live with each race winner, with the MotoGP™ victor joining MotoGP™ on Instagram at 17:30 (GMT +2), and Moto2™ winner at 18:00 and Moto3™ at 18:30. So tune in for three more superb virtual races on Sunday the 31st of May at 15:00, and check out the full line-ups for each class below!
MotoGP™ line-up:
Ducati Team: Michele Pirro
Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo
Team Suzuki Ecstar: Joan Mir
Petronas Yamaha SRT: Fabio Quartararo
Pramac Racing: Francesco Bagnaia
LCR Honda Idemitsu: Takaaki Nakagami
Aprilia Racing Team Gresini: Lorenzo Savadori
Reale Avintia Racing: Tito Rabat
Moto2™ line-up:
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Tetsuta Nagashima
Flexbox HP 40: Hector Garzo
Liqui Moly Intact GP: Marcel Schrötter
ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team: Kasma Daniel Kasmayudin
Petronas Sprinta Racing: Xavi Vierge
NTS RW Racing GP: Bo Bendsneyder
Sky Racing Team VR46: Marco Bezzecchi
MV Agusta Forward Racing: Stefano Manzi
Federal Oil Gresini Moto2: Nicolo Bulega
EG 0,0 Marc VDS: Augusto Fernandez
Moto3™ line-up:
Aspar Team Gaviota: Stefano Nepa
Petronas Sprinta Racing: John McPhee
Leopard Racing: Jaume Masia
Kömmerling Gresini Moto3: Jeremy Alcoba
Honda Team Asia: Yuki Kunii
Red Bull KTM Ajo: Kaito Toba
Red Bull KTM Tech 3: Ayumu Sasaki
Reale Avintia Racing: Carlos Tatay
CIP Green Power: Maximilian Kofler
CarXpert Prüstel GP: Barry Baltus
#VirtualBritishGP #SuzukiStaySafe #RidersAtHome #StayAtHome