The final day of pre-season testing for the 2021 MotoGP season in Qatar ended prematurely for the Ducati Lenovo Team riders who, due to high temperatures, strong winds and sand on the track, opted to remain in the pits today. Both Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia had already completed their respective work programmes yesterday, anticipating today’s worsening weather conditions.



Therefore, the overall time classification is confirmed, which sees Miller in first place thanks to the extraordinary lap time set on Wednesday evening with his Desmosedici GP21. On that occasion, the Australian rider improved the current track record, held by Marc Márquez and dating back to 2019, by 197 thousandths. In addition to Jack’s unofficial record, the Qatar Test also saw another Ducati achieve a significant result. The Pramac Racing Team’s Ducati Desmosedici GP of Johann Zarco reached a speed of 357.6 km/h yesterday, setting a new overall MotoGP record.



Pecco Bagnaia was fifth overall at the end of the test, thanks to a fast lap in 1:53.444 from yesterday “time attack”. The rider from Turin declared himself satisfied with the work done with his team in the two tests and aims to be even faster in the next race weekend in Qatar.



Everything is ready for the start of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship, which will get underway in just three weeks at the Doha circuit. The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will return to the track on 26th-28th March for the season opener, the Qatar GP, while the following week, from 1st-4th April, the Doha GP will be held at the same Losail Circuit.



Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team, #43) – (1st, 1:53.183)

“I’m delighted with these two test sessions in Qatar. The team has done an outstanding job during these five days, and now I feel ready to face the first two Grands Prix of the year at this track. Yesterday’s race simulation went well, and we were also able to get positive feedback from the different tests we did on the bike. My feeling with the front end is excellent, and it allows me to get the most out of the track. Our speed isn’t bad either. I’m excited and can’t wait to get back to racing”.



Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team, #63) – (5th, 1:53.444)

“I’m sure that in these days we did a great job. Right from the start, I had a good feeling with the bike, and I feel I’m ready for our first Grand Prix of the season. Unfortunately, the heat and the strong wind, and the sand on the circuit, didn’t allow us to take to the track today, but fortunately, we could finish our programme yesterday. Now we have to be concentrate on the race weekend. In yesterday’s simulation, I had a good pace, and I feel I can still improve my time attack: it will be important to do so to get the start from the first two rows of the grid for the race”.



Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“I’m pleased with the work we were able to do in these five days of testing. We had many new items to test, but fortunately, we were able, thanks to our riders, to make a first important selection and identify the path to follow ahead of the first race. Among the materials we tested was the new fairing, which is different from the previous ones. Now we will analyse the data we have collected over the last few days to decide whether to introduce it or not. Both our riders did well: Jack started with the same mentality he had at the end of last season, and Pecco is also very determined. We are confident and ready to start the season”.