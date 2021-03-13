WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – March 13th

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 12th.

On the second weekend in March, Suzuki Motocross teams move from the Florida races to Texas for Round 10 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki will see Max Anstie in his third ride aboard his RM-Z450 alongside team mates Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap, as BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki racers Sean Cantrell and Dilan Schwartz line-up with their RM-Z250 machinery for Round 3 of the 250 East series on the RM-Z250.

March 13: Round 10. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. AT&T Stadium. Arlington. Texas. USA.

