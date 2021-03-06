2021 MotoGP season opener Losail International Circuit of Doha Qatar

Pirro opens the 2021 MotoGP season at the Shakedown Test in Qatar. Miller and Bagnaia to debut tomorrow with the Ducati Lenovo Team’s Desmosedici GP bikes on the first day of official testing at Losail Ducati MotoGP Test Team rider Michele Pirro officially opened the 2021 MotoGP season today, taking part in the first shakedown test session at Losail International Circuit of Doha, Qatar, that will host the first two Grands Prix of the year in just over three weeks.



During the day reserved exclusively to test riders and rookies in the top class, the Apulian rider completed 58 laps with the 2021 version of the Borgo Panigale red machine and, despite the strong wind disrupting the session’s early hours, he was able to find positive sensations while gathering useful information. Tomorrow, the new Ducati Lenovo Team riders Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia will finally debut on the official Desmosedici GP bikes during the new season’s first winter test.



In addition to Saturday, the Australian and Piedmontese riders will have another seven hours of free practices on Sunday and three days of testing next week, again in Qatar, from 10th to 12th March, before returning to Losail International Circuit from 26th to 28th March for the Qatar GP, the opening round of the 2021 MotoGP World Championship.



Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team, #43)

“I am super excited to finally be here in Qatar for the first test of the season and my first outing as an official Ducati rider. I’ve been waiting for this moment all these months, and I am eager to start working with my new team! These five days will be crucial for us: the opening Grand Prix will be held here at Losail International Circuit in just a few weeks. I am looking forward to starting the new season on a high, continuing from where we left off last year. It will be crucial to understand as much as possible during these days to find a solid base to work from during the race weekend”.



Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team, #63)

“I can’t wait to get on track tomorrow for the first time wearing the colours of the factory team! We have five days of testing ahead of us, which will be very demanding: compared to the past seasons, this year, we have little time to prepare well for the start of the new campaign. Unfortunately, the windy conditions disturb track actions a lot, but we will do our best to make the most of all the sessions available. The first two races will be held here at Losail, so it will be crucial to find a good set-up right from the start”.