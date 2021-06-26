Impressive EMX250 Winchester England debut

|
Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi made an impressive EMX250 debut finishing seventh overall at the opening round of the 2021 European Championship, which took place at the immaculate Matterley Basin circuit in Winchester, England today – 26th June.
The 18-year-old Italian sensation started the day strong with the fourth fastest lap-time in the Qualifying Practice session, qualifying a fraction quicker than his teammate Dave Kooiker who finished the session in ninth.
Excelling around the spectacular, fast-paced, dry and jumpy Matterley Basin circuit, Bonacorsi recovered from two mediocre starts to finish the day with a 10-6 scorecard.
Kooiker used the day to gain experience in the highly competitive EMX250 class and finished 33rd in the final classification.
The next round of the EMX250 Championship will take place on the 18th of July in Oss, The Netherlands.
In the EMX125 ranks, it was a day of mixed emotions with MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s rookie sensation Ferrucio Zanchi finishing second overall despite suffering a heavy crash in the final race of the day that resulted in a red flag.
The 15-year-old Italian was examined onsite by medical personnel, where it was confirmed that he suffered a concussion in the accident. As a precaution, the youngster has been taken to Southampton Hospital where he will be kept in for observation.
The next round of the EMX125 Championship will take place next weekend, July 3rd in Maggiora, Italy.
Andrea Bonacorsi
7th EMX250 Championship, 26-points
“We have been working hard together with the team, and every session we made a little step forward. I finished 10th in the first race and improved to sixth in the second race, so it was another step forward. From here we will keep working, we know that we can be up front with the top guys, so I am looking forward to the rest of the season.“