Impressive EMX250 Winchester England debut

Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi made an impressive EMX250 debut finishing seventh overall at the opening round of the 2021 European Championship, which took place at the immaculate Matterley Basin circuit in Winchester, England today – 26th June.

The 18-year-old Italian sensation started the day strong with the fourth fastest lap-time in the Qualifying Practice session, qualifying a fraction quicker than his teammate Dave Kooiker who finished the session in ninth.

Excelling around the spectacular, fast-paced, dry and jumpy Matterley Basin circuit, Bonacorsi recovered from two mediocre starts to finish the day with a 10-6 scorecard.

Kooiker used the day to gain experience in the highly competitive EMX250 class and finished 33rd in the final classification.

The next round of the EMX250 Championship will take place on the 18th of July in Oss, The Netherlands.