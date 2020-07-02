2021 WorldSBK Season FIM Superbike World Championship takes shape

Munich. The rider planning of the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team for the 2021 season in the FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) is taking shape. New to the team is 27-year-old Dutchman Michael van der Mark, who will contest his first season on the BMW S 1000 RR in 2021.

Van der Mark was crowned Supersport World Champion in 2014. For the 2015 season, he switched to the Superbike World Championship, in which he has been active since and has won three victories and 29 podiums. The team’s second rider for the 2021 season will be announced at a later date.

Quotes.

Marc Bongers, BMW Motorrad Motorsport Director: “We are very pleased about our agreement with Michael, who has developed very strongly in the Superbike World Championship in recent years. We are convinced that Michael is an asset to our project, and together, in combination with the strong package we can offer him, we can reach the next level in terms of results. We would like to welcome Michael to the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team and look forward to a strong cooperation.”

Shaun Muir, Team Principal BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team: “We are delighted to welcome Michael to the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team. He brings a wealth of experience and is one of the youngest, most talented riders on the WorldSBK grid. Securing Michaels services emphasis the focus and determination we have to compete for top honours, and we will give Michael every chance to reach that goal.”