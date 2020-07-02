Reopened 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Closed Again Due to Crisis

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 1.

The 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship due to begin this month has been further postponed because a resurgence in the ongoing crisis in America.

A revised Round 1 was due to take place on July 18th with the Circle K Ironman National in Indiana with the second round scheduled at the GEICO Motorcycle WW Ranch National in Florida on July 25th.

However, series organisers MX Sports Pro Racing has today made the decision to hold back the series until August due to recent spikes in the crisis in a significant number of States in America.

Said Carrie Russell, CEO of MX Sports Pro Racing: “From the moment we were forced to delay the original start of the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship in May, we have diligently worked towards developing as complete-a-championship-calibre calendar as possible for both our athletes and our fans. In tandem with our event organisers, we have been in constant communication with local officials from the government, health department, and department of public safety for each respective venue to ensure every National is operated in accordance with social distancing measures established by each county and the CDC.

“Following the recent spike in positive cases around the country, a pause is warranted as we evaluate the impact of the stall in state-issued reopening phases and newly-implemented travel quarantines,” added Russell. “Our manufacturers are the lifeblood of American motocross, and we stand by them with our support in times of need. As a result of recent developments, MX Sports Pro Racing needs to take the definitive and proactive step of postponing the start of the season temporarily, which will allow us to work through the current challenges we face.”

In response to this latest decision, MX Sports Pro Racing and event organisers will continue to maintain extensive communication with local officials. The evolution of the pandemic has included dramatic changes from one week to the next, and as states and counties take necessary action to confront the latest concerns of the crisis, MX Sports Pro Racing will be in a position to take immediate action when the opportunity arises to confirm events at a future date when the time is right.

“It is our sole focus to host a successful season that will not only allow us to crown a pair of AMA National Champions, but will also allow our incredibly loyal fanbase to celebrate the return of racing by cheering on their favourite riders. These are extraordinary times that have had a significant impact on our industry, and that has called for us to take unprecedented action on behalf of the well-being of our community. This sport is a family, and we will not be deterred from accomplishing our goal, despite this adversity. We remain steadfast in bringing everyone the 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship they deserve. Our event organisers have put in far too much effort, while our broadcast partners, series sponsors, manufacturers, participants, and fans have all shown tremendous patience. We owe it to all of them to bring this season to fruition, and we’ll do everything in our power to make that happen.” concluded Russell.