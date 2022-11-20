2022 AMA Endurocross Series finale in Reno

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing - EnduroCross Round 6

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Colton Haaker put forth a strong performance at the 2022 AMA Endurocross Series finale in Reno, Nevada. Scoring a podium finish in Moto 1, followed by fourth and fifth place finishes in the next two motos, Haaker captured fourth on the night. His valiant performance this season earned him fifth overall in the EX Pro championship standings.

 

Haaker started the night off in a dominating fashion, setting the fastest time in Hot Laps. In the first moto of the evening, he held the lead until the final lap, when he was overtaken for the lead just before the fnish. In Moto 2, the four-time series champion got off to a top-five start, but soon fell back several positions. He was able to steadily work through the field to reach fourth by mid-race, where he held steady all the way to the checkers. Haaker was positioned in the top-five after the gate dropped in the last moto of the night. He held the spot for the majority of the race and eventually crossed the line in fifth. His 2-4-5 finishes earned him fourth at the season finale.

“It was another learning experience tonight, just not what I wanted,” Haaker said. “The pieces are there, I just have to put it all together and come back stronger next year. It’s just more motivation. You know, you win a couple times in a row and then and then you take a big loss, and then you have the motivation to get back up there.”
EX Pro Results – Round 6
1. Cody Webb (SHR) 1-3-3
2. Jonny Walker (BET) 3-2-2
3. Trystan Hart (KTM) 6-1-1
4. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 2-4-5
8. Ryder LeBlond (HQV) 5-8-9
Overall Championship Standings
1. Jonny Walker, 137 points
2. Trystan Hart, 134 points
3. Cody Webb, 125 points
5. Colton Haaker – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing, 108 points
7. Ryder LeBlond, 84 points
