Looking for like-minded riders celebrating a full day of passion, entertainment, sport and endless fun for everyone? You can even win a new motorcycle…oh and it’s free! Total Motorcycle brings you this week’s Inspiration Friday: All Stars 2022 Celebration. After two years’ delay, Aprilia celebrates at Misano World Circuit with rare bikes, racing champions, test rides, prizes and parade. Meet MotoGP Aprilia Racing team riders: Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori and even ride on track (for free!) with them all. That’s pretty darn inspirational.

But that’s not the only All-Star celebration happening this weekend. We have the Rolling Thunder Ottawa rally with tens of thousands of riders riding for a great cause in Canada supported by Veterans. Even more inspiration for those in Ottawa.

Spring is here and no matter if you ride in the USA, Canada, Europe, Russia or Asia, make it inspirational with others!

Total Motorcycle would like to thank Aprilia, Rolling Thunder Ottawa as well as the hundreds of millions of motorcycle riders who visit TMW for inspiring us to bring you this week’s Inspiration Friday: All Stars 2022 Celebration. Each week we bring you another Inspiring Motorcycle story to inspire you to get out and ride!

Join Total Motorcycle here and help us by joining Total Motorcycle’s new YouTube Membership and $1/mo Patreon channels. Please help us help riders, support motorcyclists and motorcycling worldwide today.

APRILIA ALL STARS 2022 – THE SCHEDULE FOR THE BIG APRILIA CELEBRATION IS RELEASED

ON SATURDAY 7 MAY, THE MISANO WORLD CIRCUIT WILL BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, FREE OF CHARGE, FOR A DAY OF PASSION, SPORT AND ENDLESS FUN FOR EVERYONE

THE GATES WILL OPEN AT 9.30 AM, WITH EVENTS RUNNING THROUGHOUT THE DAY UNTIL 6.00 PM. THE STARS OF THE APRILIA MOTOGP TEAM WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE, ALONG WITH GREAT CHAMPIONS WHO HAVE CONTRIBUTED TO THE HISTORY OF MOTORCYCLING. VISITORS CAN ALSO ENJOY FREE TEST RIDES OF THE 2022 APRILIA RANGE.

BUT THE SHOW IS FOR EVERYONE, WITH MUSIC FROM RADIO DEEJAY AND M2O WITH VIC AND VITTORIA HYDE AND AN EXTRAORDINARY LIVE PERFORMANCE BY ALBERTINO.

AND ONE LUCKY APRILIA ALL STARS ATTENDEE WILL WIN A FANTASTIC APRILIA TUONO 660.

The countdown to Aprilia All Stars 2022 has begun, with thousands of fans expected to attend the big celebration of Aprilia bikes and champions set to take place on Saturday 7 May at the Misano World Circuit.

As the gates open at 9.30 am, the fans will find a party atmosphere in the paddock. The stars of Radio DeeJay and M2O, Albertino, Vic and Vittoria Hide will entertain with their music and performances on a day that will be punctuated by a continuous series of events.

Aprilia Racing riders Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori will take to the Radio DeeJay stage to meet the fans, sign autographs and answer the presenters’ questions, alternating with some of the great Aprilia champions of the past, not least multi title winning rider Max Biaggi.

The same champions, past and present, will also take to the track with both the RS-GP, the 2022 Aprilia MotoGP bike, and the very powerful RSV4, the successor to the bike that dominated in Superbike.

The Misano World Circuit will also stage exhibitions of the legendary Aprilia two-stroke race bikes that dominated in the 125 and 250 world championship classes. Bikes that will be taken on track to mark the thirtieth anniversary of the very first Aprilia world championship title, scored by Alex Gramigni in 1992. Bikes that have remained in the hearts of every fan and become legendary, like the all black RSV 250 with which “corsair” Biaggi ruled the world championship in the 90s, Loris Capirossi’s number 65 bike, the 125 with which Rossi won his first title and the 250 that saw Manuel Poggiali crowned world champion. Bikes that can be admired up close by the public in a line-up on pit lane.

Also set to take to the Italian track are bikes from the Aprilia Sport Production 250 Italian Championship and the exclusive Tuono X, the world’s lightest and most powerful production naked, ridden by Espargaró, Viñales and Savadori.

Test rides will be available from early morning until 5.00 pm. This means that everyone will have the chance to test the Aprilia RS 660, Tuono 660, Tuareg and Tuono V4, free of charge of course, during a ride on the roads around the circuit, led by professional riders.

But for the die-hard Aprilia enthusiasts, the highlight will come mid-afternoon when one lucky participant, selected from among those who enter the free raffle, will win a Aprilia Tuono 660, the bike with the best weight/power ratio in its category as well as the lightest and most technologically refined.

The big parade at 5.30 pm will bring all riders onto the track, as they invade the circuit aboard their own bikes for the spectacular procession that will round out Aprilia All Stars 2022.

APRILIA ALL STARS 2022

SATURDAY 7 MAY APRILIA ALL STARS IS BACK, APRILIA’S BIG CELEBRATION OPEN TO THE PUBLIC

THE APRILIA RACING TEAM MOTOGP RIDERS, GREAT CHAMPIONS FROM THE PAST AND CHAMPIONS OF THE FUTURE WILL BE ON THE TRACK AT MISANO SHOWING OFF THEIR BIKES AND MEETING THE FANS

A UNIQUE SHOW, WITH FREE ENTRY, FOR ALL ENTHUSIASTS: SHOWS ON THE TRACK, EVOLUTIONS, TEST RIDES, FANTASTIC PRIZES, THE INEVITABLE PARADE FOR APRILIA OWNERS, AND LOTS OF FUN FOR ALL

THE BEST MUSIC AND THE PROTAGONISTS OF RADIO DEEJAY AND M2O WILL BE THERE TO PROVIDE LIVE ENTERTAINMENT AND LIVEN UP A DAY OF FRIENDSHIP AND LOVE FOR BIKES AND MOTORCYCLING, WITH A FULL SCHEDULE OF ACTIVITIES ON THE TRACK AND IN THE PADDOCK

Aprilia All Stars is back on the track in Misano and it promises to be one of the biggest motorcycling events of 2022.

On Saturday 7 May, the Italian circuit will host the big celebration of Aprilia, its bikes, and its greatest champions. It will be a day of festivities and love for bikes and for Italian motorcycling.

And, last but not least, as was the case for the first edition in 2019 at Mugello, Aprilia All Stars will be open to the public with free access to the Misano World Circuit.

The images of the great Aprilia champions on the straight of MWC astride RSV4 machines equipped with smoke generators to represent the colours of the Italian flag were seen around the world. It was a farewell message at the conclusion of the Aprilia All Stars 2021 edition, closed to the public due to the health situation at the time. The promise of being together with open doors in 2022 was kept.

7 May will be once again an unforgettable day of fun where the enthusiasts in attendance will be the true protagonists. A day to celebrate one of the most victorious brands in motorcycling, its heritage, its bikes, and its champions of today, yesterday and the future. In attendance at the festivities will be the MotoGP Aprilia Racing team riders: Aleix Espargaró, Maverick Viñales and Lorenzo Savadori, happy to meet the fans, while the extraordinary Aprilia RS-GP, protagonist in the MotoGP class of the World Championship, will be the true star of the event.

There will be a full schedule designed to involve the public in the paddock in an exceptional range of activities, all set to the soundtrack of Radio Deejay and M2O, who will be in Misano with their celebrities and their music.

In Misano, the thirtieth anniversary of Aprilia’s first Grand Prix World Championship title will be celebrated, won by Alex Gramigni in 1992 in the 125 class. That extraordinary bike will be in Misano and, along with it, all the models that have filled Aprilia’s fantastic trophy case, all the way to the RS-GP and including the 125 machines ridden by Valentino Rossi, the legendary 250 units Max Biaggi and Loris Capirossi rode, and the RSV4 bikes that dominated the World SBK championship, also with Biaggi.

Some of the mustn’t-miss events include checking out the Aprilia street bike range and test rides on the beautiful Italian roads. A special area will be dedicated to the twenty-year anniversary of Aprilia Tuono, the hypernaked that invented – and still represents – the high-handlebar sport bike category. And there will also be space for eSports, shopping with Aprilia and Aprilia Racing branded garments and merchandising, food areas, and much more.