Imola’s returns to WorldSBK calendar as Pirelli brings the complete front range

The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari returns to host the races of the FIM Superbike World Championship after a three-year absence on the calendar. And with Imola, some compounds are also back in action that Pirelli had not included in the allocation for the last round at Donington given the rather low temperatures and the new asphalt of the English circuit. These are the soft front SC0, which made its debut in the Pirelli range just this year, and the rear extra soft development SCQ in the C0004 specification which, after its debut at Misano, is now back at the riders’ disposal for qualifying and the Superpole Race. At the rear, Pirelli will also continue the work of comparing the standard SCX with the B0800 development SCX. WorldSBK Front: Pirelli brings the complete range made up of the soft SC0 (6 tyres per rider), medium SC1 (8 tyres per rider) and hard SC2 (8 tyres per rider). All solutions are available for purchase by any motorcyclist. Rear: the super soft standard SCX (8 tyres per rider) and its development alternative SCX-A in specification B0800 (8 tyres per rider) will be the solutions to choose from. If, contrary to forecasts and season averages, temperatures should be particularly low, then the soft SC0 (5 tyres per rider) could enter the scene. Only for Superpole and Superpole Race the riders will be allowed to use the extra soft SCQ in specification C0004. WorldSSP The two SC1 solutions, the standard one in 120/70 size for the WorldSSP class and the one used by WorldSBK riders in 125/70, remain the options for the front, to continue the comparison between the two sizes. Standard SCX and SC0 are the alternatives for the rear, with the former clearly favoured in the case of high asphalt temperatures. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. We continue to work on the soft front and the SCQ “We are back on a track we know well and which has already hosted the Superbike World Championship 17 times, the last one in 2019. Compared to Donington round, the conditions will be very different: we expect much higher temperatures and a less aggressive asphalt and this is why the allocation for Imola includes the front SC0 and the new SCQ in specification C0004 that we saw in action at Misano. On the front, we will therefore have the complete range, from the softer SC0 to the harder SC2, and we will be able to continue the work begun in Barcelona, and then continued in Misano, of verifying the performance of the new soft front. As for the rear solutions, the comparison between the standard SCX and the development one in specification B0800 continues, while in qualifying and in the Superpole Race the new SCQ will be put to the test again above all to understand its potential over the 10-lap duration of the short race. The goal with this new SCQ, as stated at the time, is to have a solution which, while maintaining remarkable peak performance, can easily cover the distance of the Superpole Race”.