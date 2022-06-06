A double podium gives Herrin more than a two-race lead in the championship point standings



Sunnyvale, Calif., June 5, 2022 — Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC) leaves Road America with a 51-point lead in the MotoAmerica Supersport Championship standings after capturing second place in race one and third place in race two.



In race one, after qualifying in second behind Suzuki’s Tyler Scott, Herrin swapped places with the rookie all the way to the checkered flag. Herrin led out of the final corner, but Scott pulled out of the draft before crossing the line to claim his maiden victory just 0.039 seconds ahead of the Panigale V2 rider.



Having missed morning warm up, Herrin started race two cold, but despite a wet track he made his way to the lead on the first lap. At the end of the shortened eight-lap race, Herrin crossed the line in third behind local veteran Jason Farrell and Aussie newcomer Luke Power, neither of whom figure in the championship hunt.



With six rounds to go in the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship, Herrin has momentum on his side and a score of Ducatisti cheering him on.



2022 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship Standings—Top 5

P1 – Josh Herrin (Ducati) 124

P2 – Rocco Landers (Yamaha) 73

P3 – Tyler Scott (Suzuki) 72

P4 – Samuel Lochoff (Suzuki) 66

P5 – Kevin Olmedo (Yamaha) 59



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #2)

“The weekend went well. We knew that this track was going to be a little bit difficult for us, so to walk away with a second and then a third place in the rain, we can only be happy about it. We increased our points lead to 51 points, so we have two full races ahead of second place. We’re in a good position and we’re going to some tracks next that should suit our bike very well. We’ve got two days of testing at Brainard coming up and a track day at Pocono with Ducati New York, so I’m looking forward to the next couple weeks and I’m ready to go rip at The Ridge.”



The MotoAmerica series breaks for three weeks before heading to The Ridge Motorsports Park in Washington on June 24–26.