DI MARIO RIDES APRILIA RS 660 TO SECOND CONSECUTIVE DOUBLE PODIUM WEEKEND IN

MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP RACES AT BRAINERD INTERNATIONAL RACEWAY

RODIO RACING – POWERED BY ROBEM ENGINEERING RIDER READY TO VIE FOR TWINS CUP

TITLE AT SEASON FINALE AT CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS IN SEPTEMBER

BRAINERD, MN — 17 JUNE 2024 — MotoAmerica Twins Cup rookie Alessandro Di Mario is proving to

be a model of consistency in MotoAmerica’s Twins Cup. The rider from Kentucky piloted his Rodio

Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering Aprilia RS 660 to his second double-podium weekend in

the past two rounds on Saturday and Sunday at Brainerd International Raceway. Though he came

close to clinching his second victory of his rookie Twins Cup campaign on Sunday, Di Mario is one of

just two riders in contention for the 2024 MotoAmerica Twins Cup title.

Both Rodio Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering riders were near the top of the time sheet Twins

Cup Friday practice, with Gus Rodio and his teammate Di Mario were third and fourth, respectively.

EasyHealthPlans.com/TopPro Racing Team’s Avery Dreher missed out on the top five by less than a

tenth of a second. The trio of Aprilia riders performed even better in Friday’s Qualifying 1, as Rodio

provisionally qualified second, Di Mario third, and Dreher in fifth.

In Saturday’s Qualifying 2, Di Mario ended up the fastest of the Aprilia riders. He qualified second,

and his teammate Rodio qualified third to give Aprilia two of the three front row grid positions. Dreher

made it three Aprilia riders in the top five by qualifying fifth for the weekend’s two Twins Cup races.

During Race 1, Di Mario found himself in what turned out to be a race-long battle for second place.

Rodio followed in a mostly lonely fourth place throughout the 11-lap race, while Dreher fought

throughout for the fifth position. Though Di Mario finished the first three laps in third place, he made the

move to second place on Lap 4 and held off a late-race challenge for the runner-up spot to secure his

sixth podium appearance of the season by a mere 0.036 seconds. Dreher came out on top in the battle

for fifth place – his fifth top-five finish this year. Team JBR’s Josef Bittner finished ninth.

Sunday’s Race 2 had an action-packed opening lap, as Di Mario made a move for the lead early in the

first lap, but a few corners later was bumped by another rider and fell back to fifth place. Dreher took

advantage of Di Mario’s bad luck moving to third place in the running order. Unfortunately for Dreher, a

technical problem ended his race on Lap 2. Rodio ran another lonely fourth place Sunday, while Di

Mario quickly worked his way back to the front and led the end of Laps 7-10 of the 11-lap race. A pass

by another frontrunning rider early in the final lap ended Di Mario’s chance at victory, but he held off a

challenge from another rider to claim his second runner-up finish of the weekend and score his fifth

consecutive podium appearance.

Of the 26 riders registered to compete in MotoAmerica Twins Cup at Brainerd International Raceway,

11 were slated to race Aprilia RS 660s. The last Twins Cup round of the 2024 MotoAmerica season

takes place Sept. 13-15 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Alessandro Di Mario / Rodio Racing – Powered by Robem Engineering

“I didn’t really expect to be this fast this weekend since this is not one of my favorite tracks. My tires

were really bad by the end of Saturday’s race, so by the last lap I just tried blocking every passing

opportunity and was able to hold onto second by just a small margin. Today’s race was good. Our pace

in this race was absolutely insane, but I wasn’t able to win the race by just a little bit. I can’t wait for the

next round at Circuit of the Americas and want to thank the team and everybody that’s help me out this

weekend.”