2023 Honda Pioneer 700 and Honda FourTrax ATVs

Midsize multipurpose side-by-side features key updates

FourTrax ATVs set the bar for multipurpose ATVs

For the 2023 model year, American Honda today announced updates to the Pioneer 700 midsize multipurpose, as well as the return of the popular FourTrax line of rec/utility ATVs. While each of these models has specialized applications, they all share Honda’s legendary reliability and offer unmatched versatility, from the ranch to the trail.

Known for its heavyweight capability on the worksite and lightweight handling on the trail, the Pioneer 700 builds on its strong reputation with key improvements for 2023. Its refinements are aimed at improving performance and comfort, increasing storage capacity and enhancing accessory integration. The Pioneer 700 is offered in three different trim levels, including a new-for-2023, top-of-the-line Forest version, which includes premium features and preinstalled accessories to enhance the recreation experience. Other trim levels are Deluxe and standard, and each of the three versions is available in both two- and four-person configurations.

Honda’s FourTrax line of rec/utility ATVs includes a wide range of models, each offered in a variety of trim levels and colors. The FourTrax Rincon returns for 2023, well-equipped for work or play with a powerful 675cc engine and long-travel suspension. Boasting independent rear suspension, the 518cc FourTrax Foreman Rubicon provides a smooth ride on the trail and superior traction for handling tough chores on the farm. Offering the same package, but using swingarm rear suspension, the FourTrax Foreman 4×4 excels when work calls, with impressive towing performance. And finally, the hardworking FourTrax Rancher is available in eight distinct trim levels, offering consumers the choice between features like Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission, Electronic Shift Program, two- and four-wheel-drive and more.

Pioneer 700

From rolling up sleeves for tough jobs on the ranch, to weekend trail-ride adventures with family, the Pioneer 700 is as versatile and capable as they come. For 2023, Honda’s midsize rec/utility side-by-side is updated with new features that improve performance and comfort, increase storage capacity and enhance accessory integration. Offered in two- and four-seat configurations, as well as standard, Deluxe and Forest trim levels, the Pioneer 700 is now further specialized to best suit customers’ needs. Of course, it continues to offer the great features that have made it one of the most popular vehicles in its class, including a dump bed, refined handling and Honda’s legendary reliability.

Colors (MSRP) Pioneer 700-4 Forest: Honda Phantom Camo® ($16,899) Pioneer 700 Forest: Honda Phantom Camo ($15,399) Pioneer 700-4 Deluxe: Red; Reactor Blue ($14,899) Pioneer 700 Deluxe: Red; Reactor Blue ($13,399) Pioneer 700-4: Olive; Black ($13,299) Pioneer 700: Olive; Black ($11,799)



FourTrax Rincon

Combining premium quality and comfort with workhorse dependability and function, the FourTrax Rincon features Honda’s largest ATV engine, an efficient and reliable 675cc single-cylinder powerplant. The Rincon is built for getting the job done, featuring a crankshaft that’s aligned with the vehicle’s direction of travel for a direct link to the rear axle, resulting in efficient power delivery. The smooth-operating, three-speed automatic transmission can also be shifted manually with Honda’s signature Electronic Shift Program (ESP), controlled by handlebar-mounted push buttons. Long-travel independent front and rear suspension delivers a smooth and comfortable ride, while durable bodywork and steel racks are ready for a hard day’s work, without compromising comfort or performance.

Color (MSRP): Red ($9,599)

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon 4×4

When it comes to combining work and fun, there’s no multipurpose ATV that gets it done with the ease and comfort of the FourTrax Foreman Rubicon. Built around a tough 518cc engine that offers impressive torque and low- to midrange power, the Rubicon is ready to tow and haul for the toughest jobs, and also to tackle the trails. Its independent rear suspension provides superior comfort and traction, even over rough terrain. The Rubicon is available in four trim levels, including three with Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission (the fourth has a manual transmission), and power steering comes standard on most. All versions benefit from the Rubicon’s class-leading performance and Honda’s renowned reliability. To make this workhorse even more functional and practical, the Rubicon is outfitted with a handy utility box and racks that are designed to accept a selection of Honda Pro-Connect™ accessories.

Colors (MSRP)

FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS Deluxe: Honda Phantom Camo; Matte Blue Metallic ($10,399) FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT EPS: Red; Black Forest Green ($9,899) FourTrax Foreman Rubicon DCT: Red; Black Forest Green ($9,199) FourTrax Foreman Rubicon EPS: Honda Phantom Camo ($9,799); Red ($9,299); Matte Forged Bronze ($9,799)



FourTrax Foreman 4×4

Designed with a hard day’s work in mind, the FourTrax Foreman 4×4 defines the multipurpose ATV category with superior versatility and relentless performance. Equally capable for work or play, the Foreman is available in three trim levels—a standard version, another that adds Electric Power Steering and a third that is equipped with EPS and Electric Shifting. A powerful 518cc engine delivers impressive towing performance and strong acceleration thanks to its robust low-end and midrange power. The Foreman’s swingarm-style rear suspension is durable, easy to maintain and allows for comfortable towing with the swingarm-mounted hitch. Additional storage is available with the convenient rack system, which accepts optional modular Honda Pro-Connect accessories. The convenient, easy-to-access and -operate reverse gear makes getting chores done on the ranch easier than ever. The FourTrax Foreman 4×4 packs all these features into a durable, reliable package that owners can count on to get the job done day after day.

Colors (MSRP)

FourTrax Foreman 4×4 ES EPS: Honda Phantom Camo ($9,349); Harvest Beige ($8,849); Red ($8,849) FourTrax Foreman 4×4 EPS: Honda Phantom Camo ($9,099), Red ($8,599), Black Forest Green ($8,599) FourTrax Foreman 4×4: Honda Phantom Camo ($8,399), Red ($7,899), Black Forest Green ($7,899)



FourTrax Rancher

Whether it’s riding flowy two-track with friends or clocking long days on the farm—or maybe a little bit of both—there’s a FourTrax Rancher that will suit the needs of every rider. Eight different trim levels allow customers to choose between Independent Rear Suspension or a swingarm-style rear end; between Honda’s advanced automatic Dual Clutch Transmission or Electric Shift Program; between 4WD or 2WD; between Electric Power Steering and manual steering; and more. To enhance utility, all versions are equipped with a front utility compartment and tough front and rear racks that are compatible with Honda’s Pro-Connect accessory range. Round it out with Honda’s legendary reliability and performance, and the result is a versatile rec/utility ATV that’s equally ready for work or play.

Colors (MSRP)