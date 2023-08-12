2023 Pro Motocross Championship Kicks Off Stretch Run at Unadilla

Conn. (August 11, 2023) – The 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, will begin its stretch run with its annual visit to the lush rolling hills of Central New York for Round 9 as iconic Unadilla MX hosts the Honda Unadilla National this Saturday, August 12. Live, uninterrupted moto coverage of the entire event will stream on Peacock beginning at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET, while international coverage can be seen exclusively through SuperMotocross Video Pass. Additionally, a special live network television showcase of the second motos will air on NBC, featuring uninterrupted coverage of the on-track action for final 450 Class and 250 Class races beginning at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.

As announced earlier this week, an adjustment to the race order at Unadilla will see the 450 Class take to the track first, followed by the 250 Class.

Fresh off the continuation of his perfect season at Washougal, in which he captured his eighth overall win and 15th and 16th moto victories, Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence comes to Unadilla with a chance to clinch the 450 Class title and become the fifth different rider in history to hoist the Edison Dye Cup in his first season of premier class competition. In the 250 Class, the championship battle is tighter than ever coming off the first ever 1-1 performance by Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rookie Haiden Deegan, who closed to within three points of Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence.

Race Day Live, presented by MotoSport.com, qualifying coverage this Saturday from the Unadilla National gets underway at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET exclusively on Peacock. All live Pro Motocross coverage, including races and qualifying, plus on-demand replays, will be available on Peacock this season. Click here for more details.

International coverage, featuring qualifying and motos, plus on-demand replays, is provided exclusively through the SuperMotocross Video Pass for viewers around the globe. For a limited time, new subscribers can take advantage of a 50% off discount.