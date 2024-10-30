Last MotoGP event outside Europe before the Grand Finale

Bagnaia and Bastianini Ready for the Penultimate Round of the Season in Malaysia

The Ducati Lenovo Team is set to return to Malaysia for the penultimate round of the 2024 MotoGP season. Following the races at Phillip Island and Buriram, the Sepang International Circuit will host a crucial Grand Prix, marking the last event outside Europe before the Grand Finale scheduled for November 15-17 in Valencia, Spain.

Since its inclusion in the calendar in 1999, the Malaysian track has been a key venue for the Championship, hosting the first winter tests for 2024. This year, it will welcome MotoGP for the 24th time. Ducati has celebrated victory here on seven occasions, with Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini winning in the most recent races of 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Fresh off his wet race victory last week in Thailand, reigning World Champion Bagnaia is determined to close the 17-point gap to current championship leader Jorge Martín (Pramac Racing). Bastianini, currently fourth in the standings and the winner of last year’s Malaysian GP, is also focused on reclaiming third place from Marc Márquez (Gresini Racing), who holds an 11-point advantage over him.

“I had never won a race in the wet, so last week’s success was significant, especially with unpredictable weather expected this weekend. Sepang is a track where we’ve consistently performed well in recent years, but our rivals will certainly be competitive. Now, more than ever, it’s crucial to stay focused and give our best in every session.”

“We’ve moved past the Thai GP. After my win on Saturday, I aimed to perform well on Sunday too, but a crash prevented me from battling for the podium. Now, we need to reset and refocus. Sepang is a track filled with great memories for me, especially after last year’s victory. Each season is unique, so we must stay grounded and give 100% as always.”

The Ducati Lenovo Team riders will take to the track on Friday, November 1, at 10:45AM local time (GMT +8.00) for the first free practice session of the Malaysian GP.

Circuit Information

Country: Malaysia

Name: Sepang International Circuit

Best Lap: A. Márquez (Ducati), 1:58.979 (167.7 km/h) – 2023

Circuit Record: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:57.491 (169.8 km/h) – 2023

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 339,6 km/h – 2015

Track Length: 5,54 km

Sprint Race Distance: 10 laps (55,4 km)

Race Distance: 20 laps (110,86 km)

Corners: 15 (5 left, 10 right)

2023 Results

Podium: 1° Bastianini (Ducati), 2° A. Márquez (Ducati), 3° Bagnaia (Ducati)

Pole Position: Bagnaia (Ducati), 1:57.491 (169.8 km/h)

Fastest Lap: A. Márquez (Ducati), 1:58.979 (167.7 km/h)

Riders’ Information

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 1

GPs Started: 209 (104 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 37 (27 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 10

First GP Win: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 29 (22 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First Pole: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Enea Bastianini

Bike: Desmosedici GP

Race Number: 23

GPs Started: 188 (67 x MotoGP, 33 x Moto2, 88 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2019 (Moto2), Qatar 2014 (Moto3)

Wins: 13 (7 MotoGP + 3 Moto2 + 3 Moto3)

Sprint Wins: 2

First GP Win: Qatar 2022 (MotoGP), Andalucía 2020 (Moto2), San Marino 2015 (Moto3)

Pole Positions: 11 (2 MotoGP + 9 Moto3)

First Pole: Austria 2022 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2015 (Moto3)

World Titles: 1 (Moto2 2020)

Championship Information

Riders’ Standings

Francesco Bagnaia (#1 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2º (436 points)

Enea Bastianini (#23 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4° (331 points)

Constructors’ Standings

Ducati – 1º (648 points)

Teams’ Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1º (781 points)