Sensational double-race win and sprayed victory champagne at MXGP Sweden

Reisulis & Bonacorsi Extend European Championship Leads in Sweden

MJC Yamaha Official EMX125’s Janis Reisulis and Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Andrea Bonacorsi both edged closer to their respective European Championship titles in Uddevalla, Sweden. Reisulis powered his GYTR kitted YZ125 to a sensational double-race win and sprayed victory champagne for the fifth time this season. At the same time, Bonacorsi raced his GYTR kitted YZ250F to a 2-2 scorecard for second overall.

Reisulis arrived in Uddevalla for the eighth round of the EMX125 Championship in peak physical condition and full of confidence. Despite the pressure of leading the championship, the talented 15-year-old delivered a commanding performance, and celebrated a flawless start-to-finish victory in Race One. At the same time, Julius Mikula fought back to 10th after falling on the opening lap.

In stark contrast to the dry and sunny conditions of Race One, overnight rain transformed the already demanding circuit and made it muddy and treacherous. Unphased by the conditions, Reisulis demonstrated the skills and race craft of a true champion as he battled through the brutal mud to secure his 10th race win of the season, while Mikula powered to an incredible fifth.

Following his perfect weekend, Reisulis maintains his perfect podium record in 2023 and now leads the championship by 37 points with only one round remaining.

The ninth and final round of the European EMX125 Championship will take place on September 23rd and 24th in Matterley Basin, England.