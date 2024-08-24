2024 Win Your Yamaha Contest Winner Announced!

Yamaha Financial Services

Win Your Yamaha Contest Winner

Congratulations to Riley M., our 2024 Win Your Yamaha contest winner! Yamaha staff invited Riley to a local trailhead near Edmonton, AB, under the guise that he was one of several new Yamaha owners being interviewed for a blog article.

When he arrived, Riley learned that he’d won this year’s Win your Yamaha Contest! Yamaha Financial Services not only paid off the loan on his Wolverine X2 1000 SE, but he also took home an audio system for his new Wolverine along with some more Yamaha swag.