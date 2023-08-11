Double Supersport World Champion Extend Agreement for 2024

Dominique Aegerter and Yamaha Racing Extend Agreement for 2024

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that Dominique Aegerter will remain with Yamaha in the FIM Superbike World Championship until the end of the 2024 season, after agreeing terms with the 32-year-old Swiss rider to extend the existing contract for an additional year.

The 2024 season will be Aegerter’s fourth as a Yamaha rider, having joined the Japanese manufacturer in 2021 to contest the FIM Supersport World Championship with the Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team. The former Moto2 race winner made an immediate impact, winning ten races on his way to securing the world championship title on his first attempt. The following season saw Aegerter on the top step of the podium an incredible 17 times as he successfully defended his title, to become only the third rider in the history of the intermediate class to be crowned World Champion in consecutive years.

This achievement was recognised with promotion to the GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team, with whom Aegerter has enjoyed a strong start this year in his debut season. The likeable Swiss rider currently lies ninth in the championship standings and has been a frequent visitor to Parc Fermé, having so far finished three races as the top independent rider, a tally he is keen to increase before the end of the year.

For 2024, Aegerter’s aim is clear; to build on his solid performance this season and emerge as one of the frontrunners in the series, able to fight regularly for top-three finishes aboard his Yamaha R1.

Andrea Dosoli: Road Racing Manager, Yamaha Motor Europe

“It’s been a pleasure for us to see our double Supersport World Champion, Dominique, adapting so quickly to WorldSBK. He has impressed us all, starting from the first race, where he put in a phenomenal qualifying performance to secure a front-row start at Phillip Island. I don’t think there is a better way to introduce yourself to your teammates and rivals! His progression since then has been solid, improving every weekend and finishing as the top independent rider in three races so far. I am confident that he will add to this number before the end of the year, which is why I am pleased to announce the extension of the current agreement for a further season.

I wish Dominique and his team all the best as they continue their progression, and we hope they reap the rewards they deserve.”

Dominique Aegerter

“I’m happy and proud to have extended my agreement with Yamaha to stay in WorldSBK with my R1 in 2024. I have two WorldSSP titles with Yamaha, but now my aim is to improve my results and be more competitive in the WorldSBK class, and I’ll give my best to achieve that goal. My season started quite well as a rookie, and although I haven’t been on the podium yet, there are still a few races to go, and I’ve had some great battles on track that have taught me a lot. I want to be at the front regularly, and that will be my focus for next season. I’d like to thank Yamaha for their continued faith in me and everyone who has helped put me in this position, and among them I would especially like to remember Mirko Giansanti who recently passed away and who played an invaluable role in the GRT Yamaha Team.”