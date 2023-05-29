2024 Husqvarna Motorcycles: Pure Performance

Proven, stunning, Swedish-inspired designs together with revised suspension and improved handling of each motorcycle define the new Supermoto, Motocross and Cross Country 2024 Husqvarna Motorcycle Model line launch. Total Motorcycle features the new 2024 Husqvarna FS450, TC250, TC125, FC450, FC350, FC250, FX450, FX350 with full features, huge clean 2K images and detailed specifications. Just like all our 2023 and 2024 guides on TMW, Husqvarna Motorcycles offer nothing but Pure Performance.

Like KTM, Husqvarna is well-known for punching well above it’s weight with off-road motorcycle models and while environment and government restrictions are limiting off-roading options and areas around the country, there will always be a need to explore, go faster and farther.

Personally I find it great that riders still have the option in 2024 of 2-stroke engines, they are unique and offer and unparalleled experience for riders looking for the best.

Enjoy!

Supermoto

– 2024 Husqvarna FS450

Motocross 2-Stroke

– 2024 Husqvarna TC250

– 2024 Husqvarna TC125

Motocross 4-Stroke

– 2024 Husqvarna FC450

– 2024 Husqvarna FC350

– 2024 Husqvarna FC250

Cross County

– 2024 Husqvarna FX450

– 2024 Husqvarna FX350

– 2024 Husqvarna TX300

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES REVEALS ITS REFINED MOTOCROSS LINE-UP FOR 2024

CLASS-LEADING FC AND TC MODELS ENHANCED WITH REVISED SUSPENSION SETTINGS AND A STRIKING NEW LOOK

Delivering the very best in pure motocross performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ 2024 line-up outperforms its competition. For the new model year, the five proven machines are distinguished by their stunning, Swedish-inspired colour scheme and high-grip seat covers, together with revised suspension settings to further improve the agile handling of each motorcycle. Every model is equipped with the latest technology and electronic advancements, which ensures all riders can race in confidence and to the best of their ability.

Setting a high standard for modern day 2-stroke motocross machines, the TC 125 and TC 250 are progressive in design and expertly assembled with the latest technology. Headlining the innovation found on both models is the Electronic Fuel Injection (EFI), which ensures class-leading power, rideability, enhanced reliability, and lower running costs. Complete with an electric starter, the TC 125 and TC 250 are the machines of choice for all serious 2-stroke riders.

The 2024 FC 250 and FC 350 are powered by state-of-the-art DOHC 4-stroke engines that are lightweight, powerful, and play a vital role in enhancing the overall handling of each machine. Together with the iconic 450cc motocross model, the FC 450, all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids.

Every machine in the motocross line-up is engineered with one goal in mind – to outperform its competition. Expertly assembled with race-tested components for unrivalled performance and reliability, the FC and TC models are equipped with WP suspension for superior comfort, handling, and straight-line stability.

The WP XACT 48 mm front forks and WP XACT rear shock feature new settings for improved cornering agility, with customisation and further fine tuning achieved by using the easy access, tool-free adjusters. Continuing to feature ProTaper handlebars, a Brembo clutch, and Dunlop tyres, all TC and FC models are premium racing machines capable of competing at the highest level.

2024 Technical Highlights:

New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive look

New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

New suspension settings for improved cornering agility

Bodywork designed with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium-molybdenum frames offer enhanced anti-squat behaviour

Die-cast aluminium swingarm provides optimal rigidity and low weight

Throttle body fuel injection on 2-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

Quickshifter ensures seamless upshifting on all 4-stroke models

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories and Apparel accompanies the release of the 2024 motocross machines. For added durability, the Factory Racing Wheels are incredibly strong with the Factory Racing Triple Clamps offering improved suspension performance and enhanced front wheel feedback.

The highlight of the Technical Accessories range and boosting overall performance of all FC machines is undeniably the Akrapovič Evolution Line exhaust system. With multiple components designed to maintain each models’ high performance, the engine, front brake disc, frame, clutch and brake master cylinders can all be comprehensively protected, which allows riders to attack the racetrack in total confidence.

Offering comfort, style, and safety, the Apparel Collection ensures riders of all abilities are fully prepared and protected for every ride. Offering a full head-to-toe range that includes riding gear and protective equipment, all items in the Apparel Collection are designed to perfectly compliment Husqvarna Motorcycles’ motocross models.

The 2024 motocross range will begin to arrive at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers worldwide from April 2023. Availability may differ from country to country. For details on pricing and availability, please refer to your national Husqvarna Motorcycles subsidiary or importer.

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES REVEALS EXCITING NEW LOOK FOR THE 2024 FS 450

LATEST EVOLUTION OF THE PREMIUM SUPERMOTO RACER DELIVERS UNRIVALLED PERFORMANCE

Enhanced with a stunning new look for 2024, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ FS 450 continues to set the standard for supermoto racing machinery. Carefully refined and expertly crafted with competition-focused components to ensure outstanding performance, the FS 450 is a highly capable short circuit racer. The machine features a new high grip seat cover and white, grey, and yellow graphics for a truly distinctive appearance.

Powered by a proven 450cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned by taking advantage of the easy-to-use handlebar-mounted Map Select Switch. The activation of Launch Control, Traction Control, and the innovative Quickshifter, for precise upshifts, can all be controlled, even under hard acceleration.

The hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame ensures the highest levels of rider feedback with a polyamide-reinforced aluminium subframe aiding handling and ensuring comfort. With its engine positioned inside the frame to enhance mass centralisation, and equipped with the latest WP suspension, the FS 450 delivers an exceptional on-track experience for riders of all abilities.

Assembled skilfully with quality, race-tested hardware including Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high performance Brembo brakes, the FS 450 is built for racing and is unquestionably the most powerful, best handling, and most complete supermoto machine on the market today.

2024 Technical Highlights

New grey and yellow graphics create a distinctive look

New high-grip seat cover for improved control under hard acceleration

Ergonomic bodywork for unrestricted movement on the motorcycle

Hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame designed to improve anti-squat behaviour

Proven SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight

Quickshifter ensures smooth and precise upshifting

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front fork with AER technology offers progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock features a CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

Multifunctional Map Select Switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebar

Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

A concise selection of high-quality Technical Accessories is now available from Husqvarna Motorcycles dealerships, which allows all riders to customise their FS 450. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight, or add durability to this exceptional supermoto machine.

For enhanced rider safety and unrestricted performance, a premium collection of supermoto-specific Functional Apparel combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection, and style.