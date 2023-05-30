New extra soft tire development from Pirelli for riders

In the fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship, which will be hosted over the weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Pirelli will provide riders with a new SCQ rear tyre in extra soft compound (specification C004) designed to ensure greater consistency of performance over the distance so as to cover the 10 laps of the Superpole Race more easily. News also for the young riders of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship who, starting at Misano, will have at their disposal a new development set of DIABLO Superbike, in SC1 front and SC2 rear compounds, which uses some new materials. WorldSBK Front: the solutions already used in the last round are re-confirmed. The new SC0 soft front, which made its debut in Barcelona and was designed to offer a high level of grip so as to balance that guaranteed by the softer rear solutions, will be available in the quantity of 6 units per rider. In addition to this option, the medium SC1 and the hard SC2, (8 tyres per rider), will be present. Rear: also in this case, Pirelli confirms the solutions that have been already seen in action in the previous European rounds: the standard super soft SCX and the development SCX-A (specification B0800), to continue the direct comparison between the two options, both available in the quantity of 8 tyres per rider. In addition to these there are the soft SC0 (5 per rider) and, only for Superpole and the Superpole Race, the new extra soft SCQ (specification C004). WorldSSP At the front, the riders will have two SC1 solutions, both standard but in different sizes: the standard one for the WorldSSP class in 120/70 and the one used by WorldSBK in 125/70, also to continue the direct comparison between the two options. For the rear, as for the last rounds, the riders will be able to choose between the standard SCX and SC0. Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release. The goal is to improve the consistency and mileage of the SCQ “In the first rounds of the season, both in WorldSBK and WorldSSP, we concentrated our development activity on the front range, with the introduction of the soft SC0 for the riders of the premier class and with the comparison between the standard and the larger sizes in Supersport. This work will also continue at Misano but now it’s time to focus on the rears as well, in particular on the SCQ solution. The current standard extra soft guarantees a very good peak performance and therefore it perfectly fulfills its role as a qualifier tyre. The goal we have set ourselves is to allow it to be used also in the Superpole Race, which in some cases already happens. With the new development solution, we want to guarantee this tyre a greater performance consistency and therefore a higher mileage so as to make it a key choice for the 10 laps of the short race on all circuits. In WorldSSP300 we have decided to introduce a new development set that uses some innovative materials”.