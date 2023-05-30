New extra soft tire development from Pirelli for riders

|The new development extra soft tyre should ensure greater consistency of performance over distance; meanwhile, a new development set for the 300 class riders
|In the fifth round of the FIM Superbike World Championship, which will be hosted over the weekend at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Pirelli will provide riders with a new SCQ rear tyre in extra soft compound (specification C004) designed to ensure greater consistency of performance over the distance so as to cover the 10 laps of the Superpole Race more easily. News also for the young riders of the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship who, starting at Misano, will have at their disposal a new development set of DIABLO Superbike, in SC1 front and SC2 rear compounds, which uses some new materials.
WorldSBK
WorldSSP
Further details on the tyre allocation are available in the technical data sheets attached to this press release.
The goal is to improve the consistency and mileage of the SCQ
“In the first rounds of the season, both in WorldSBK and WorldSSP, we concentrated our development activity on the front range, with the introduction of the soft SC0 for the riders of the premier class and with the comparison between the standard and the larger sizes in Supersport. This work will also continue at Misano but now it’s time to focus on the rears as well, in particular on the SCQ solution. The current standard extra soft guarantees a very good peak performance and therefore it perfectly fulfills its role as a qualifier tyre. The goal we have set ourselves is to allow it to be used also in the Superpole Race, which in some cases already happens. With the new development solution, we want to guarantee this tyre a greater performance consistency and therefore a higher mileage so as to make it a key choice for the 10 laps of the short race on all circuits. In WorldSSP300 we have decided to introduce a new development set that uses some innovative materials”.