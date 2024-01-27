2024 KTM SX-F’S AND XC-F’S WITH THE CONNECTIVITY UNIT OFFROAD

Expand the possibilities of KTM’s class-leading dirtbike technology by retrofitting the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) to all KTM SX-F and XC-Fs motorcycles from 2023 and 2024 to revel in that special ‘factory’ treatment. After the success and positive reaction to the recent launch of the 2024 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION and 2024 KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, KTM has now made the CUO obtainable as a KTM PowerParts addition for KTM SX-F and XC-F models across the 2023 and 2024 collections.

The CUO was one of the main features of the 2024 FACTORY EDITIONs and for the basis of the bikes being raced in 2024 AMA Supercross and Motocross. Thanks to easy-to-install, highly durable hardware and the options contained through the free KTMConnect App, the CUO is the doorway to next-level riding.

The advantages are three-fold: simplistic engine management and suspension set-up and full-blown analysis through the RIDER section of the KTMConnect App. The CUO is a two-part system mounted between the right fork leg and the GPS component on the redesigned front fender. Racers and users can now activate a series of wireless connectivity functions to fully customize their KTM for a variety of track conditions, and also dissect and improve their own on-track efforts.

When it comes to KTM SX-F and XC-F motors, riders can opt for PRIME (toggling levels of Traction Control) or ADVANCED settings (engine braking, throttle response, traction control and launch control) as well as engaging the Quickshifter. There are also presets for specific terrain with SAND, GRAVEL, HARD PACK and DRY and WET parameters.

Selecting the SAG ASSISTANT or SUSPENSION SETTINGS tabs on KTMConnect gives recommendations and suggestions, permitting further personalization based on weight and skill set and with the type of track or weather conditions.

RIDER* harnesses the potential of the CUO thanks to a beneficial alliance with analysis experts LitPro. RIDER not only breaks down the motorcycle’s figures and numbers used lap-by-lap but also gives concise information on each session: in effect a ‘virtual coach’. Based around data collected from speed, acceleration, deceleration, average speed, g-force, air-time, jump height, gearing, RPM, throttle position, water temperature, traction control, maps switch mode and more, calculations are made to show a rider’s trajectory and analytics to perfect the ideal course and batter the chrono. After the moto, riders can also share their recordings and widen their community moto experience. Attach a heartrate monitor and RIDER goes even more in-depth.

Shave those lap-times, hone that technique and bask in the full-throttle prospects of the KTM SX-F and XC-F family with a Connectivity Unit Offroad add-on from 1 February. Enquire at KTM Authorized Dealers.

For more information on the Connectivity Unit Offroad (CUO) click HERE.

*An annual subscription to RIDER through KTMConnect is available for only 69.99 Euros (prices are dependent on the country and territory) and sourced easily from Apple’s App store and Google Play.