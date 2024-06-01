2024 WorldSBK test completed after two days at Misano World Circuit today

Rea Second Fastest on Day 2 as Pata Prometeon Yamaha sign off from Misano Test

Pata Prometeon Yamaha completed its 2024 test programme after two days at Misano World Circuit today, as Jonathan Rea hit the top of the lap times before finishing second overall on Day 2 in Italy today – while teammate Andrea Locatelli continually achieved the same positive work rate he has throughout this FIM Superbike World Championship season.

Inclement weather forecasts made juggling Rea’s last 1.5 remaining regulation test days tricky, but 73 productive laps on the first day helped the Ulsterman feel more and more “at home” on his Yamaha R1 WorldSBK. Despite a tricky Friday, with drizzle, an early lunch break and a deluge in the early afternoon, Rea and the #65 Pata Prometeon Yamaha crew made best use of the remaining half day to tick off a few more items on the “to do list” and finish the day strongly with a Superpole qualifying simulation that catapulted him to the top of the timesheets an hour before the end of the test.

With two days available, Locatelli was able to run as much as the weather allowed across two days on the Adriatic Coast and continue to build his confidence and R1 WorldSBK package ahead of his “home round” in ten days’ time. A small crash during his best qualifying simulation was the only thing that stopped him joining Rea at the top of the classification this afternoon when the track was at its best between rain showers. Locatelli netted 111 laps in total and fifth overall on Day 2, while Rea completed 98 laps.

Jonathan Rea – 1’33.113

“I enjoyed the R1 this test, we arrived with some different set-up ideas than my “base bike” over the first races and I was able to ride in a more familiar style, just trying to get the Yamaha R1 to compliment me and for me to adapt subtly to the bike. With testing days restricted, we had to make the best use of track time and we had a great Day 1 – I was able to complete a lot of laps with no issues, I felt quite competitive with my pace both on race tyres and also the soft tyre. Then, Day 2 was a little bit more complicated because the weather came in really early – and I was only able to utilise half a day, so we had to be very clever timing-wise. I was able to tick some boxes still and get more familiar with the bike and start fine-tuning towards the race weekend. Still lots of work to do, but I am happy to start the Misano race weekend soon and excited for the prospects, but we still need to look at our race pace on Friday. It’s been nice to feel good on the bike and especially on the soft tyre, I was really able to get the R1 around fast. It felt like a real Superpole session at the end, everyone was going full gas with SCQ tyres and we managed to finish right there in the front row positions. It is possibly the best I have felt with the Yamaha R1 and my team, but there’s still a lot of margin to find so I have a positive outlook.”

Andrea Locatelli – 1’33.319

“In general, it was two positive days of testing, because we improved some important points, also the lap times with the SC0 tyre this morning and the SCX during the day were very good. With the qualifying tyre we found a good solution to have a good feeling and a good lap time, even if I had a small crash at Turn 14 on my best lap. We know it is really important to start the race near the front, but on the rhythm for the race simulation we are not in a bad position. I think we increased the performance, we improved a lot in respect to last year and the confidence is quite high. I feel positive, so I think we can enjoy the race weekend – the confidence after Cremona test and this test is good. Just some days to reset and rest a little bit, and to check the data, prepare for the race weekend – and then we go again on track and we are pushing at the maximum.”

Paul Denning – Team Principal, Pata Prometeon Yamaha:

“It’s been a good test, despite Jonathan being restricted to a day and a half of running under the regulations and some thunderstorms and wet weather on top. The team got through a huge amount of work and have made some genuine progress both in terms of consistency and outright performance. JR has had bad luck heaped on top of misfortune since the start of our racing journey together, so to have a solid two days, make clear progress and build confidence – resulting in P4 yesterday and P2 today – is a great step and a result that allows us to bring a very positive approach to the Misano race. Loka has been “on it” all season and this test was no different, only a little tip off on his best qualifying lap cost him the chance to “compete” for the top three positions today. Of course, there’s always more performance we can find and always more confidence we can instil in the riders, but our time here in Misano has been well spent!”