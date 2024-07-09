2025 Ryvid update increases acceleration power and torque by 30% without sacrificing range

RYVID OFFERS POWER CONTROLLER UPGRADE TO BOOST PERFORMANCE OF ITS ANTHEM AND OUTSET ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLES

New optional Power Controller Upgrade by ASI significantly increases acceleration, power and torque by 30% without sacrificing range

Ryvid – the California-based Electric Motorcycle manufacturer – is offering customers the opportunity to transform their riding experience by ordering the Power Controller Upgrade by Accelerated Systems Inc for their Anthem or Outset Electric Motorcycles. New customers are able to configure their order for a new Ryvid Anthem or Outset to have the ASI Controller fitted at Ryvid’s Californian assembly facility. Alternatively, existing owners are able to install the ASI Controller to their Anthem as a DIY project or by requesting a visit from a Ryvid technician.

Testing by Ryvid engineers found that the ASI Controller provided faster acceleration thanks to a significant increase in power and torque delivery. Peak torque at the wheel using the stock 4.7:1 final drive saw output rise from 250 ft-lb for the stock controller to 334 ft-lb using the Power Controller Upgrade by ASI. Similarly, peak horsepower jumped from 20hp to 27hp. And the best part: no negative effect to the battery range. In fact, the Power Controller Upgrade by ASI not only makes the Ryvid Anthem and Outset models more entertaining to ride, but also more highway capable thanks to the improved acceleration and torque.

It’s worth noting that, given the performance increase, the Power Controller Upgrade by ASI is recommended for experienced riders. However, both the Ryvid Anthem and Outset models retain their selectable riding modes, allowing riders to choose either Sport or Eco modes. When set to Eco, the power delivery is softened somewhat and regenerative braking is provided. In Sport mode, the rider can experience the full performance of the 72V air-cooled, brushless DC motor and removable 4.3kWh battery with integrated charger. In Sport mode, regenerative braking is stronger and can be further increased by a rider selected trigger.

To create the “ultimate urban slayer,” the Power Controller Upgrade by ASI can be fitted to any new Ryvid Anthem or Outset ordered directly from the company website. As a limited time promotional offer, Outset orders placed before July 31, 2024 will receive the ASI Controller for free.

For full disclosure: DIY installation is not for beginners. Owners will need to install the supplied secondary wiring harness to power the Power Controller Upgrade by ASI. Installation is estimated at approximately three hours. Alternatively, contact the Ryvid support team to request installation by a Ryvid technician for a service fee.

Riders and media who have been able to experience and review the Ryvid Anthem with ASI Controller have all reported very positively on the available performance, elevating their positive impressions of the highly affordable electric motorcycle, which is available at $6,495 for the Anthem or $5,995 for the new Outset.

AMERICAN BUILT

The Ryvid Anthem Electric and Ryvid Outset Electric are available to order now. The $6,495 Anthem is available for immediate delivery in a choice of five colors, while deliveries of the $5,995 Outset will begin in the Summer. It can be specified in either Sector Red or Vapor Grey.

Please note, riders must have a motorcycle license to ride the Anthem or Outset.

The Anthem and Outset share a rigid steel backbone frame, instrument display, removable 4.3kWh battery with integrated charger, 72V air-cooled, brushless DC motor, controller, and sealed belt drive.

Both machines are capable of 75mph+ top speed and will provide up to 75 miles range*. The battery can be charged quickly from both 110V and 220V power supplies.

Outset has an 33” seat height but its compliant suspension and narrow cushion mean it will comfortably accommodate a range of riders. The Anthem seat is adjustable from 31-34” to accommodate an even wider range of riders.

Weighing just 313 and 315 lb, respectively, the Anthem and Outset share featherweight architecture and a low center of gravity. With the major components positioned at axle level, both bikes exhibit extraordinary handling characteristics, making them extremely easy to change direction at high speed or maneuver at low speed.

Another benefit of electric power is the Ryvid Reverse Drive. At the push of a button when stopped, the rider is able to move the motorcycle backwards at walking speed to extricate it from perhaps a tight parking position or awkward slope.

*Quoted range was established using the recognized Urban Dynamometer Driving Schedule. Battery range may vary and can depend on conditions such as rider weight, cargo weight, speed, temperature, wind, tire pressure, terrain, incline, etc.

ABOUT RYVID

Ryvid is a cutting-edge manufacturing corporation in the high-growth field of Electric Light Vehicles. Founded by enthusiasts, engineered by innovators, and designed by aerospace industry gearheads, the Ryvid mission is to create more sustainable and enjoyable personal mobility. The company name was derived by merging Rhythm and Avid; elements of motion and emotion that define the experience of using our products. Ryvid produces revolutionary, lightweight, affordable electric motorcycles with a significantly lower carbon footprint than its competitors. With the same innovation applied to all models, Ryvid is poised to revolutionize urban commuting. Ryvid products are designed and assembled in California.

The Ryvid Anthem is available for delivery now at $6,495. The new Ryvid Outset is available at $5,995, with deliveries beginning Summer 2024.