24H SPA EWC Motos in Belgium Endurance World Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 1.

Defending World Champion Yoshimura Suzuki Endurance Racing Team Motul will be on track this weekend for the 24H SPA EWC Motos in Belgium.

Round two of the 2022 Endurance World Championship is taking place at the historic and recently renovated Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Gregg Black, Sylvain Guintoli, Xavier Simeon and reserve rider Christian Iddon arrive at the event with an eight-point lead over YART after victory at the season-opening 24 Heures Motos in France last month.

All three GSX-R1000R riders have tested at the circuit recently, but this will see EWC return to Belgium for the first time in 20 years: Recreating the spirit of the famous 24 Heures de Liège, which counted as a round of the EWC up until 2001. The 24H SPA EWC Motos is set to become a modern-day classic with a talent-packed, high-level entry list and a track upgraded specifically for the EWC as part of an investment programme of 25 million euros.

This will be the second of three 24-hour races on the 2022 calendar. The Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps is the longest of them all, with a 6.985-kilometre lap length, undulating nature and mixture of low, medium and high-speed corners, while its location in the Ardennes Forest can result in changeable and unpredictable weather conditions, adding to the challenge for the teams.

Free Practice and the opening qualifying sessions will take place on Thursday, June 2nd.

PROVISIONAL TIMETABLE:

Thursday 2 June:

10h00-12h00: Free Practice

15h40-16h00: First Qualifying (Blue Rider)

16h10-16h30: First Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

16h40-17h00: First Qualifying (Red Rider)

17h10-17h30: First Qualifying (Green Rider)

21h40-00h00: Night Practice

Friday 3 June:

11h25-11h45: Second Qualifying (Blue Rider)

11h55-12h15: Second Qualifying (Yellow Rider)

12h25-12h45: Second Qualifying (Red Rider)

12h55-13h15: Second Qualifying (Green Rider)

13h30: Post-Qualifying press conference

17h00-19h00: Pitlane walk

Saturday 4 June:

09h00-09h45: Warm-up

13h00: Start of 24H SPA EWC Motos

Sunday 5 June:

13h00: Finish of 24H SPA EWC Motos

13h05: Podium

13h30: Post-race press conference