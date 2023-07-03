MotoGP presence for historic and popular Goodwood Festival of Speed

RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING AIM TO ADD MOTOGP™ PACE TO ’23 GOODWOOD FESTIVAL OF SPEED

The historic and popular Goodwood Festival of Speed, one of the UK’s busiest gatherings of iconic motorsport machinery and heroes, will count on an enlarged MotoGP presence for the 30th edition of the show in mid-July and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will be adding some ‘orange’ to proceedings.

Established in 1993 by the Duke of Richmond at the Goodwood Estate in southern England, the Festival of Speed has developed into an immensely revered annual event where legends of motorsport past and present have lined up to meet fans and also make the famous hill climb run. The 2023 incarnation has almost sold-out across the four days from Thursday 13th July to Sunday 16th.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing will join the festivities with Mika Kallio throwing his leg over the KTM RC16 on Thursday and Friday and then Brad Binder, currently 4th in the 2023 MotoGP world championship standings, appearing on the bike through Saturday and Sunday.

The appeal of the Festival of Speed means over 200,000 visitors are expected to walk through the doors of the site for the duration. The expanded focus on MotoGP serves as a tantalising appetiser for the British public only three weeks before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 4-6th that will constitute round nine of the season.