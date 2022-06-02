Brimming with confidence at MotoAmerica Supersport Road America

Herrin Riding the Crest of a Wave Heading to Road America

Herrin heads into round three of the 2022 MotoAmerica Supersport series with 88 out of a possible 100 points

Sunnyvale, Calif., June 1, 2022 — Josh Herrin and his Warhorse HSBK Ducati NYC Panigale V2 head to Road America for round three of the MotoAmerica Supersport series carrying a 31-point lead in the championship following a strong outing two weeks ago at VIRginia International Raceway.

After a hard-earned fourth place finish in race one, Herrin rebounded to take the top step of the podium in race two, finishing just .032 seconds ahead of Josh Hayes. Herrin and the veteran Yamaha rider swapped places throughout the race, with Herrin executing clinical passes on the brakes into turn one and turn three, repeatedly demonstrating his faith in the front-end of his Panigale V2.

The Georgia-born racer is brimming with confidence as he heads to Elkhart Lake, where America’s premier roadracing series has visited since 1980.

Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #2)

“We’ve won three out of the four races this year and have earned three poles, so we’re riding a wave of confidence right now. And with the success I’ve had at Road America in the past, we should have a good weekend. We were able to do some testing at Pittsburgh right after VIR, so the bike is feeling good. We’re hoping we can walk away with two more good finishes!”