4 Himalayan passes climbed in 8 hours for total altitude of 21400 metres

A high-altitude expedition to the Ladakh region of India to test strictly standard motorcycles and tyres in very difficult conditions and also on very demanding off-road routes

Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres, mounted on six Honda Africa Twin machines, were the protagonists of a very special undertaking, organised by Honda, which made it possible to appreciate the performance of both motorcycles and tyres in a demanding and challenging context – that of the Himalayan passes in the Ladakh region of India.

A team of riders riding six Honda Africa Twin motorcycles, thanks to a meticulous preparation programme, made it possible to overcome the difficulties related to the highest altitudes, climbed four Himalayan passes covering a total of over 300 kilometres for a total altitude of 21400 metres and in a record time of just over 8 hours.

Ladakh Adventure (4)

The team composed of Carlo Fiorani (Honda), Salvo Pennisi (Metzeler), journalists Thorsten Dentges (Motorrad) and Carlo Pettinato (Due Ruote), as well as the rider Francesca Gasperi and the Olympic Champion, prorider and content creator Marco Aurelio Fontana. They travelled along a mixed off-road and asphalt track, remaining constantly above 4,500 metres above sea level, through the Tsaga La, Photi La, Umling La and Nurbu La passes for an altitude that added up is equal to 21400 metres and in a total time that is difficult to match.

The motorcycles used were strictly standard Honda Africa Twin, in the ES and Adventure Sports versions equipped with Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres in rear size 150/70 R18 M/C 70T M+S TL and front size 21 inches (90/90 – 21 M/C 54T M+S TL) and 19 inches (110/80 R19 M/C 59T M+S TL) respectively, using SC-Project exhausts. A mix that proved to be successful in easily overcoming the difficulties of the route.

Ladakh Adventure (12)

The departure from Pangong Lake, very close to the border with China, at 7 am. The first Himalayan pass – Tsaga La – was quickly reached after about 70 kilometres of a smooth track with fords and a sandy background. The squadron set off towards the second pass, the Photi La, riding along a very narrow and winding spectacular mountain road with crumbling asphalt, which was missing in places. The altitude of over 5,000 metres was felt by riders and bikes alike, but posed no particular challenge thanks to the physical preparation of the team and the sophisticated electronic fuel injector of the Africa Twins, which compensated perfectly for the drop in oxygen. After the descent from the Photi La pass, the team quickly reached the highest altitude of the expedition, the Umling La pass, which, at nearly 5,900 metres above sea level, is currently the highest pass in the world that can be reached by vehicle. The riders then descended to the Nurbula pass, also well over 5,000 meters, as the last stage of this high-altitude adventure.

The entire team was very satisfied to see the stopwatch stop on the time of 8 hours, 4 minutes and 14 seconds, an impressive result considering the conditions and characteristics of this high mountain route. The package consisting of Honda Africa Twin and Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres thus confirmed that it is an ideal combination for adventure travel, thanks to qualities such as great autonomy and exceptional handling that allowed to easily overcome even challenging off-road routes.

In fact, the Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres offer exemplary off-road traction, also in bottomless dirt, combined with significant on-road handling, regardless of the load case, thanks also to the excellent performance on wet roads and rider-aid integration. Added to this is the extreme abrasion, cutting and tearing resistance.

Ladakh Adventure (19)

Salvatore Pennisi, Director Testing and Technical Relations Metzeler

“This feat bolsters the winning long-standing partnership between the Honda Africa Twin and Metzeler tyres. In 2017, with Honda Africa Twins fitted with Metzeler MC 360 tyres, we achieved three world records by climbing the Nevado Ojos del Salado volcano on the border between Argentina and Chile. Here we are seven years later with a new adventure, in an equally challenging environment that saw the Honda Africa Twin, in this case fitted with Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres, on an adventure through the legendary Himalayan passes of Ladakh, in India. The route proved to be an exceptional testing ground for both bike and tyres, once again confirming what is an absolutely winning combination. In both the 19-inch and 21-inch versions, the combination of the Honda Africa Twin and Metzeler Karoo 4 tyres showed benchmark performance in the fast-growing adventure travel segment. Off-road or asphalt, dry or wet, we enjoyed the perfect interaction and balance between bike and tyres under every condition. In addition to the technical experience, there was also the human aspect, with wonderful companions, great riders and friends”.

Carlo Fiorani, Honda Motor Europe Ltd Italy

A fantastic trip to a Himalayan region where Tibetan culture can be felt everywhere. Impressive temples and spectacular panoramas that opened up after every turn, endless trails leading to the most remote places in the world, a pure joy for travel and rally enthusiasts. This adventure will remain in our hearts forever, also thanks to a team that has always been united by their passion for motorbikes and extreme riding. As travel companions, we faced and overcame every difficulty together and developed a true friendship by sharing an unforgettable experience. The Africa Twins handled nicely, despite the heights they reached, and their ease of control and power allowed us to be fast but extremely safe, both on and off-road. A true Rally Queen!”.