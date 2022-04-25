eBikes are becoming more and more popular around the world. With an integrated electric motor with pedals which can be used to assist propulsion they (generally) do not need insurance, drivers license or license plates but are restricted in range, speed and road types. Now Ducati is getting into the e-Bike game with 5 New Ducati eBikes! Introducing the 2022 Ducati TK-01RR, TK-01RR Limited Edition, MIG-S, Futa and Futa Limited Edition.

Starting at $5,795 and going to over $11,000 USD, these eBikes are not cheap, in fact, you can get a full motorcycle for those prices.

On a personal note, I’ve added the Ducati eBikes into the 2022 Ducati Motorcycle Model Guides as I’ve been doing with the other manufacturer’s eBikes into their 2021, 2022 and 2023 Model Guides. eBikes appear to a hybrid between motorcycles and bicycles and I don’t know how customers will swing in the future, will eBikes be the new motorcycles? Are e-Bikes a 20’s fad? Let me know what you think in our forums.

Total Motorcycle, we put the Total into anything with 2 (or 3) wheels!

DUCATI POWERED BY THOK 2021 E-MTB & E-BIKE RANGE

E-MTBs have various points in common with motorcycles, including the ability to convey great emotions deriving from the sense of escape and freedom, but also the possibility of discovering new landscapes and experiencing unforgettable adventures. For this reason, Ducati and Thok E-bikes have developed a range of products that have a strong appeal to the sporting soul of the brand and are ready to meet the needs of the most demanding riders, whether they are motorcyclist or not.

DUCATI TK-01RR

The new TK-01RR is an e-enduro that adopts the most modern technical solutions, with the aim of making every riding phase exciting and letting you experience off-road in its maximum expression, even on the most inaccessible routes.

The new Shimano EP8 drive unit is pure performance, with a weight of 2.6 kg which makes it one of the lightest and most compact engines in the segment and a maximum torque of 85Nm with a maximum servo assistance ratio of 400%. The torque is always delivered with maximum fluidity and naturalness, also thanks to a 36% reduction in friction compared to the MIG-RR model. Combined with the new Shimano E-tube Project App, the EP8 system allows advanced degrees of customization, to adapt the character of the engine to your needs. The application allows you to vary maximum torque, acceleration and assistance timing in real time, even using the smartphone wirelessly.

The new aluminium frame features a verticalized downtube that houses an integrated 630Wh Shimano battery, thus ensuring good autonomy without sacrificing the handling given by a low centre of gravity. The geometries of the TK-01RR are geared towards more extreme e-enduro use, with a 64.5° head angle, an elongated top tube and a 75.5° vertical seat tube. The introduction of the new 1.8″ tapered standard head tube brings an innovation in terms of design and style, but above all greater stiffness in the steering area, particularly important for tackling the most difficult passages at high speeds.

The TK-01RR is fitted with high-end components, such as the 12-speed transmission and Shimano XT brakes. This four-piston system, in combination with 203 mm discs with “Ice technologies” cooling function, always guarantees powerful and adjustable braking. The brand new 180mm Öhlins RXF 38 fork is muscular and ensures steering precision and a wide range of customization options. In addition, the fully adjustable 170mm Öhlins TTX shock absorber offers excellent descent progressivity without compromising pedalling.

DUCATI MIG-S

The Ducati MIG-S is an All Mountain for those looking for an agile, performing and fun e-MTB. In the 2021 version it is equipped with the proven Shimano Steps E8000 motor and a new Shimano battery that guarantees 26% more energy than the previous version. This battery has been positioned below the downtube to improve the overall handling of the e-MTB.

The Ducati MIG-S has also been revised in the geometries of the frame, with an elongated top tube and a more vertical seat tube (74.7°), thus obtaining greater riding comfort, traction and control in the more demanding sections of the route. The design of the hydroformed aluminium frame and the graphics that enhance its lines are created by Aldo Drudi’s D-Perf.

With its 150 mm of travel at the front and 140 mm at the rear, the All Mountain Ducati can explore any trail, guaranteeing the rider excellent handling. This handling is made possible by the high-level components that the MIG-S is equipped with, including: Marzocchi Bomber Z2 fork, Fox Float TPS shock absorber, Sram Guide T 4-piston brakes, THOK e-plus 29” rims at the front and 27.5″ at the rear, 12-speed transmission 11-50.

E-SCRAMBLER

The e-Scrambler Ducati is an “urban ready” trekking e-bike inspired by the design and attitude of the “Land of Joy”. The model is available in two different colours: the iconic yellow and the elegant “Matt Grey”.

Perfect for getting around city traffic and exploring open country roads, the e-Scrambler has an aluminium frame and high-end components. The 250-Watt Shimano Steps E7000 motor with 504 Wh battery and Pirelli Cycl-e GT tyres guarantee this model a great autonomy to cover even the longest routes in agility and total safety.

Riding pleasure and ease of use are guaranteed by the SRAM NX 11-speed gearshift, the SRAM 4-piston brakes and a wealth of accessories essential for everyday use such as luggage racks, mudguards, kickstand and signal lights. The supplied telescopic seat post increases comfort, allowing the rider to easily get on and off the saddle and ensuring a secure footing in stops.

The Ducati e-Scrambler is the ideal companion for those who love to move freely and in style, in full Scrambler style.

eBikes

– 2022 Ducati TK-01RR

– 2022 Ducati TK-01RR Limited Edition – New model

– 2022 Ducati MIG-S

– 2022 Ducati Futa – New model

– 2022 Ducati Futa Limited Edition – New model