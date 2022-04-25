AMA National Grand Prix Championship podium finish at Shamrock GP Primm Nevada

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton made his return to the AMA National Grand Prix Championship podium following an impressive runner-up finish at Sunday’s Shamrock GP in Primm, Nevada. Also delivering a notable performance, Husqvarna Motorcycles-mounted Dalton Shirey scored his fourth top-five finish of the season in the Pro class.

With a great jump off the line, Walton quickly found himself pinched off in the second turn and he immediately was forced to put his head down and charge early on. Picking off riders early on, Walton fought hard to work his way into podium contention halfway into the race and he didn’t stop there as he laid down a few laptimes that were faster than the rest of the field. With three laps to go, Walton overtook the second-place spot and he held strong to finish only 13 seconds away from his first win of the season.

“Today was an awesome day,” Walton said. “I got off to a really good start but I think it was the second turn, I didn’t know where everybody was. I got set-up and lost a couple positions, which was frustrating, but we didn’t give up until that checkered flag. I pushed all the way through and was able to make some good passes and just keep charging for Dante, he was riding awesome. I think I had more speed today but it is what it is, I have to get that start and stay up front because the speeds are getting so high now. All-in-all, it was a great weekend and second place, can’t complain about that!”

Next Round (6): Delta, Utah – May 15, 2022

Pro Results

1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)

2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

3. Cole Martinez (HON)

…

5. Dalton Shirey (HQV)

13. Justin Hoeft (HQV)

Pro Championship Standings

1. Dante Oliveira – 132 points

2. Cole Martinez – 127 points

3. Austin Walton – 109 points