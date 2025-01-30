A New Partnership in MotoGP: Ducati Corse and Eternoo

Bologna, January 30th 2025 – Ducati Corse and Eternoo are happy to announce a new and prestigious partnership. Eternoo will be an Official Partner of the Ducati Lenovo Team for the 2025 and 2026 seasons in the MotoGP World Championship. The Eternoo logo will be on the fairing of the bikes of Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez, as well as on the arm of the Spanish rider suit.

The synergy between Ducati Corse and Eternoo arises from sharing values ​​that have made Ducati famous all over the world: speed, performance and innovation. In the same way, Eternoo supports every day thousands of companies that build Italy fast, with competitive products, innovative services and advanced digital solutions. Both companies were born in the Emilian area: Eternoo is based in Modena, in the heart of the Motor Valley, and confirms itself as the Italian leader in its field thanks to 650 collaborators and 70 stores.

This partnership marks an important milestone for Eternoo for communicating the values ​​shared with Ducati and attract new talents. Thanks to a huge growth plan, the company is investing in a large employer branding project, supported by a dedicated Academy. We are creating professional growth spaces for collaborators, customers, commercial partners and students, bringing together people and ideas to recruit the best sales people and managers to contribute to the transformation of the Italian building industry. Eternoo has always supported sport and the territory: like Ducati, it was born in Bologna and has its own store in Borgo Panigale, the historic headquarters of the Bolognese motorcycle manufacturer.

The start of the 2025 season is upon us and it promises to be unprecedented an full of emotions.



Mauro Grassilli (Ducati Corse Sporting Director)

“I want to really thank Federico for believing in our project. We are truly happy to welcome Eternoo into the Ducati world and we are proud to have this excellence deeply linked to our territory at our side. This partnership is based on shared values that link our companies, as dedication to work and innovative vision”.

Federico Nessi (Eternoo Spa CEO)

“Eternoo is thrilled to support the Ducati Lenovo Team in the great challenges that await Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez in both 2025 and 2026 seasons. Seeing our logo alongside such a prestigious brand is a pride for all the people who work with us, and we are sure for our stakeholders too and then from customers to suppliers. We are happy to show to the public our extended logo, and the monogram that combines the ‘E’ of Eternoo (and Edilizia) with the infinity symbol, underlining how constructions could be eternal. I like to believe that our collaborators will feel like ‘Ducati riders’ every day, ready to race for facing our customers problems and win the challenges that our beautiful field presents us daily”.