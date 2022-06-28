Accelerating progress toward a decarbonized society 2035 Agenda

Carbon-free electricity accelerating progress toward a decarbonized society

IWATA, June 28, 2022 — Yamaha Motor is pleased to announce that the Company is accelerating its carbon neutrality goal for its factories—including those overseas—to 2035. This represents a 15-year jump as the original target year to achieve carbon neutrality in the revised Yamaha Motor Group Environmental Plan 2050 announced in July 2021 was 2050.

To achieve this new goal, the Company will push initiatives centered on minimizing its energy use as well as relying on cleaner energy. The projected result of these moves by 2035 is a 92% reduction in CO2 emissions (compared to 2010) from production operations at domestic and international Yamaha Motor factories. Furthermore, remaining CO2 emissions will be offset by internationally recognized methods to carry out the Company’s plan to achieve carbon neutrality at all its factories.

Minimize Use: Implement theoretical-value-based energy approach and promote process innovations

Main Initiatives Overview Theoretical- value-based energy approach -Aims to minimize energy use by defining only energy truly required for creating products as having value, while considering all other types of energy consumption as targets for improvement -Meticulously implement auto-shutdowns of equipment to aim for zero standby and fixed energy consumption Process innovations Introduce equipment of minimal size with minimal energy requirements but still delivering high productivity in order to secure significant energy savings

Cleaner Energy: Introduce renewable energy sources and promote use of fossil-free fuels