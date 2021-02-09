Alex Rins MotoGP Insight Interview

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 8.

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Alex Rins talks about his winter training on his GSX-R1000 road bike, RM-Z motocross bike and looking forward to another season in MotoGP aboard his GSX-RR.

“Hey guys! I’m in Portimão at the moment doing some track time with the GSX-R and I’m doing well – I’m especially happy because I haven’t picked up the virus and I’m glad about that because it can be quite dangerous.

“I’m staying safe and waiting for the first tests and races of the season. It was a pity that we couldn’t go to Malaysia to test, I was super excited to ride there because we missed it in 2020 and I really like Sepang circuit. The current situation just means it’s not possible. Last year we were very careful at all the races, and it’s sad not to have the fans in the grandstands pushing us and to have the paddock so quiet, but it looks like this is the only way to keep the risk level down.

“We don’t know exactly how the season will be, and there will probably be cancellations and schedule changes to keep up with the changing situation around the world. But I’m really excited to get going, even if it will be another strange season, and I’ll give my all to get the best results. There’s always room to improve despite our bike and team being at a very high level after so much hard work, but our GSX-RR is very well balanced with a good package, so I’m feeling confident.

“It will feel a bit strange to arrive at the races and not see Davide, because he’s been the manager since I’ve been with Suzuki and also because I have a good relationship with him. It was a shock, but I understand his decision and I wish him luck! I look forward to hopefully seeing him at some races as a guest, we have had many fun times over the years and he always gave me good advice. Anyway, our team is very strong and we can have a very successful season I’m sure!

“From my side, I’m giving 100% in the gym, on the motocross track, doing cardio – a little bit of everything. The healing of my shoulder has been really good and that’s a relief, it’s been stable during my training this winter; before, it was a bit unbalanced but now I feel much better.

“I think this year there will be really close racing! My team-mate and my other rivals will be very strong, last year we saw a lot of different winners and everyone was quite tight on points until the end, so consistency will be as important as ever and I think it could be a very exciting season. Joan, of course, will be very competitive because he won the title last year. And if Marc Marquez is able to return early in the year, that will shake things up too. I’m looking to go up another level; my plan for 2021 is to build on the successes I had last year.

“I’ve been training a lot with the stock bike, with the motocross bike, even with a go-kart, to try to be ‘race ready’ and it’s been nice, but in the end nothing beats jumping on my MotoGP bike and going flat out at 330km/h! I can’t wait!

Hope to see you all soon!”