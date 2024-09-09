Andrea Dosoli Appointed Division Manager of Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Division

Schiphol-Rijk (The Netherlands), Monday 9th September 2024: Yamaha Motor Europe N.V. (YME) is pleased to announce that Andrea Dosoli will assume the role of Division Manager, Motorsport Division, Yamaha Motor Europe from 1st November 2024. Mr. Dosoli will take over responsibility for YME Motorsport operations from Paolo Pavesio, who has been appointed as Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR).

Currently Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing and Motorsport Research and Development Manager, Andrea Dosoli has been at the helm of YME’s road racing activities in the FIM Superbike World Championship and the FIM Endurance World Championship since 2014.

Andrea Dosoli first worked with Yamaha in 1998 in 125GP and went on to fulfil various roles, from technician to team manager, in Yamaha teams in 125cc, 250cc, 500cc GP and then MotoGP until 2003. In 2011 he returned to Yamaha to head up the World Superbike team and after a short hiatus following this season, he began working with Yamaha Motor Europe on the current production racing programme in 2014, leading the project which saw Yamaha’s WorldSBK return in 2016.

Under his leadership Yamaha secured the prestigious WorldSBK triple crown in 2021, winning rider, manufacturer and team world championships, together with six consecutive world titles in the FIM Supersport World Championship class, two world titles in the FIM Supersport 300 World Championship and two world titles in EWC.

In his new role Andrea Dosoli will be responsible for managing all YME’s motorsport activities, which span WorldSBK, MXGP, EWC, Rally Raid, the Yamaha Racing Heritage Club and the unique on and off-road bLU cRU youth programs.

Paolo Pavesio: Management Committee Member, Yamaha Motor Europe

“We were keen to fill the role of Division Manager internally, to reflect within the Company the same the step-up philosophy that we apply to our rider development, and Andrea was not only the obvious candidate, but he was also the best qualified for this position. He has enjoyed significant success since joining Yamaha Motor Europe, leading our various teams to more than ten world championship titles, but the scope of his role has also increased significantly during this period. It is with mixed emotions that I depart YME for my new role, but I also leave confident that I am handing over the YME Motorsport Division to a very safe pair of hands in Andrea, who will report directly to the Marketing and Motorsport Director, Michael van Zomeren, and will be supported by the incredibly strong team we’ve built together in recent years. I wish Andrea every success for the future in his new role.”

Olivier Prevost: President and CEO, Yamaha Motor Europe

“First and foremost I would like to acknowledge and express my deep appreciation for the tremendous contribution of Paolo Pavesio during his tenure as Director of Marketing and Motorsport at YME. He has been instrumental in restructuring our Motorsport operations, which has resulted in Yamaha securing several world titles in WorldSBK, EWC and MXGP. Another significant achievement has been the strengthening of our Motorsport organization, which now enables us to appoint Andrea Dosoli as the next YME Motorsport Division manager. Andrea’s extensive experience in racing with Yamaha and his impressive accomplishments make him the ideal candidate for this role. I am confident that under Andrea’s leadership our YME Motorsport Division will continue to thrive and reach new heights of success. I wish both Paolo and Andrea the very best in their new responsibilities within Yamaha.”