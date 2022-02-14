Racer Sweeps Anaheim Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Craig started the day the same way he has at nearly every round this season – taking his fifth top-qualifying position. The heat race was stacked with his closest title contenders, but the red plate holder went out and led from start to finish. Knowing the start would be key on the slick track, Craig put his YZ250F into the lead after just a few sections of the track and never looked back. He ended up crossing the line 25 seconds ahead of second for his fourth victory of the season and now sits in the driver’s seat of the championship with over a one-race lead.

Thrasher started the day by grabbing the fourth spot in qualifying. After a tough start, he had a lot of work to do in his heat race but quickly went from outside the transfer line to finish the heat second. Ready to show off that speed in the main event, Thrasher came around the first turn just outside the top five. While running in sixth just a minute and a half into the race, a rider went down in front of him at the end of the whoops, leaving him with no option but to hit the downed bike. He tried to rejoin but ultimately had to withdraw from the race.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team welcomes the start of the 250SX East Championship of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday, February 19, at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.