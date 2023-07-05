APRILIA GRANDSTAND IS BACK FOR MOTOGP

THE APRILIA GRANDSTAND IS BACK FOR THE MISANO MOTOGP ROUND

AT THE GP OF SAN MARINO ON 9 AND 10 SEPTEMBER, APRILIA FANS WILL BE ABLE TO CHEER ON ALEIX ESPARGARÓ AND MAVERICK VIÑALES, ENJOYING THE MOST HIGHLY ANTICIPATED ROUND IN A COVERED GRANDSTAND

A GROUP OF SURPRISE GUESTS WILL LIVEN UP THE GRANDSTAND TO BRING THE FANS CLOSER TO THE TEAM AND, IN TRUE APRILIA TRADITION, TO COMBINE SPORT AND ENTERTAINMENT

THE PASSION FOR APRILIA WILL ALSO BRING CONCRETE HELP TO EMILIA ROMAGNA, THANKS TO FUNDS RAISED FOR CIVIL PROTECTION

Noale, 4 July 2023 – The fans are the true engine driving Aprilia’s wins in MotoGP and, after calling them together during Aprilia All Stars in May, the Italian brand will now give them the chance to cheer on Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales during the GP of Misano during the weekend of 9 and 10 September.

In fact, the Aprilia grandstand is back, created to provide a unique and memorable experience for MotoGP enthusiasts and fans of the Italian brand.

An entire sector of the covered “Tribuna B” will be reserved for Aprilia fans with numbered seats and a range of accessory comforts such as dedicated parking, both for those who arrive at the Misano World Circuit in cars and for those who decide to ride to the Adriatic Riviera on their own two-wheelers. All together, with friends or family, to cheer on Aprilia and to enjoy the spectacular MotoGP show.

All the fans in the grandstand will receive that Aprilia Racing kit which also includes the special T-shirt made to support residents of Emilia-Romagna, recently struck by flooding. The GP of San Marino will also be a chance to contribute to the fund raising efforts in support of the Emilia Romagna Civil Protection, a time to stand by and provide concrete help to a region which every motorsport enthusiast holds dear to their hearts.

The days will also be enriched by both special guests and by constant entertainment which, in true Aprilia style, will add just the right dose of fun to the adrenaline-filled activities on the track.