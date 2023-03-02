Arai extends partnership with Honda motorcycle training courses

The prestigious Japanese helmet manufacturer will continue to guarantee the safety and protection of the participants in the HIS motorcycle training courses

The new Arai SZ-R VAS for asphalt courses, MX-V for off road courses and VX-Pro Junior for children, are the 2023 models chosen to equip students

Honda maintains its total commitment to the safety of motorcyclists, betting on top quality equipment brands

The quality of training and attention to the participant have been one of the top priorities of the Honda Safety Institute (HIS) since it opened its doors in 2009. The motorcyclist training center located in Barcelona has for this reason facilities of reference at a European level designed exclusively for this work, and offers a very high training efficiency thanks to the creation of groups of a maximum of 5 participants per monitor. In addition, its safe driving courses pride themselves on providing their participants with the maximum facilities,such as the transfer of the motorcycle and the necessary protective equipment to take part in the course, such as the helmet, gloves and protections for the body and extremities, an important added value that does not imply any cost for the participant.

In this sense, Honda has always chosen top-level equipment brands capable of preserving safety and protecting its trainees with the greatest guarantees. Since its inception, the HIS has had prestigious collaborators such as Arai, a renowned Japanese helmet manufacturer that has been protecting the more than 25,000 students who have already passed through the Santa Perpètua de Mogoda facilities for 14 years. A long-standing and successful collaboration that has been renewed, because starting in 2023, the school will have the latest Arai models at its service : the new SZ-R VAS, an open helmet with a screen that integrates the most sporty technology of the firm inherited from the RX-7V and that facilitates communication between the monitor and the students and that is used in all asphalt courses, both motorcycle and scooter; the new MX-V , a helmet with off-road qualities specifically for off-road courses organized on the 6,000 m 2 dirt track ; and the VX-Pro Junior , aimed at the most important users of the HIS, young people between the ages of 6 and 16 who are starting out in the world of two wheels through the Special Children I and Children II courses.

Taking into account the importance of equipping a helmet suitable for the size of each participant, it should be noted that the collaboration with Arai allows the Honda Safety Institute to offer a large stock of more than 90 helmets .

Arai SZ-R VAS – Specifications

General

Outer shell PB-cLc2

Variable Axis System (VAS)

front ventilation

Center top vent – intake and emission

diffuser system

Standard front vent

rear vent

Air vent in the neck

Side air vents

Aerodynamics

Patented non-adjustable Air Wing

Viewfinder

PRO Shade system (optional)

Pinlock insert lens included (optional)

Inside

Antimicrobial interior padding

Replaceable cheek pads/ear cups

replaceable inner

Replaceable chin strap covers

Speaker pockets

5mm “peel off” cheek pads/ear cups

Peel Away temple padding 5mm

waterproof pads

Removable slot for glasses

Homologation

ECE 22-05

Arai MX-V – Specifications

General

ScLc shell

front ventilation

center top vent

Inner chin bar vent shutter

rear vent

Removable three-piece rear air vent

Side air vents

Inside

Replaceable cheek pads/ear cups

replaceable inner

Replaceable chin strap covers

Detachable neck pad

FCS (Facial Contour System: facial contour system)

Comfort

Emergency Release System (ERS)

cover nose

dirt removal

Homologation

ECE 22-05

Arai VX-Pro Junior – Specifications

General

Outer layer SFL (Special Fiber Laminate)

rear vent

One piece rear air outlet

Side air vents

Inside

Replaceable cheek pads/ear cups

replaceable inner

Replaceable chin strap covers

Homologation

ECE 22-05

About the Honda Safety Institute

Honda Spain began its journey in the field of Preventive Training in 1992, with the launch of the Honda Driving School. Two years later, the first permanent training center located at the headquarters of Santa Perpètua de la Mogoda would be established, and would lay the foundations of the current Honda Safety Institute, a large complex dedicated to the training of motorcyclists inaugurated in 2009: it has more than 20,000 m2 of circuits and facilities designed exclusively for the training of motorcyclists, and offers a wide range of courses available to any motorcyclist profile regardless of age, permit or level of experience.

These modern facilities specifically for training motorcycles include classrooms for theoretical sessions, driving simulators, a training workshop, changing rooms and a garage that houses more than 60 motorcycles of different models. In addition, the center has three training tracks: an 8,000 m 2 multipurpose track ; an off road area of ​​6,000 m 2 ; and a sliding track where various braking exercises are carried out with motorcycles suitably adapted with stabilizers.

The HIS training program works along two main lines with the aim of promoting safe driving. On the one hand, risk prevention techniques, with a large amount of audiovisual material, as well as the brand’s own driving simulators; and on the other, motorcycle control techniques in different environments and circumstances, including, among others, driving in low-adhesion conditions and on the open road.

The courses take place from Monday to Sunday and are open to individuals, professional groups and also to companies, giving courses on occupational risk prevention. The program includes courses of 6h, 8h, 12h and up to 16 hours with a reasonable cost starting at 103 Eur.

About Honda

Honda is the world’s leading manufacturer of internal combustion engines, the leader in manufacturing and marketing of motorcycles, and the eighth largest automobile manufacturer in the world. In addition, it is the first company in the automotive sector to fully develop a private jet aircraft, the HondaJet, and it is the creator of the world’s most advanced humanoid robot, ASIMO, which makes it the leading company in mobility. With 70 production and 21 R&D centers in 27 countries, Honda Motor Co., Ltd distributes its products to more than 32 million customers (year 2018).

In Spain, Honda concentrates its business unit in Santa Perpètua de Mogoda (Barcelona), where it employs 266 people. In addition to the motorcycle, spare parts and accessories production plant, the Japanese multinational has the commercial division of cars and motorcycles of Honda Motor Europe Spain, the brand’s own financial company (Honda Finance Spain), the Honda Security Institute, the HMEL-ES logistics center, the headquarters of the Trial competition team, the Repsol Honda Team and a division of HRC.