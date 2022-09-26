Things changed a lot for Yamaha at WorldSBK Catalunya

Points for GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team on Sunday in Catalunya

In Sunday’s 2022 FIM Superbike World Championship races at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff finished tenth in the sprint, with Kohta Nozane taking points in Race 2.

Gerloff lost spots early in the Superpole Race, and narrowly missed out on the top nine, while his Japanese teammate enjoyed a strong recovery ride to finish 13th.

Later in Race 2, Gerloff lost several places in the first corner battles and dropped outside the top 15. The American began his charge back through the field, but his hopes were ended on lap 11, when he fell at Turn 1 and was forced to DNF. Meanwhile, Nozane managed to add another point to his world championship tally in 15th.

The GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team will be back in action in two weeks for the ninth round of the WorldSBK campaign at Autodromo do Algarve (Portimao) on 7-9 October.

Garrett Gerloff: SPRC – P10 / Race 2 – DNF

“Well, from one day to another, things changed a lot. In the Superpole Race the feeling wasn’t too bad, but I struggled a bit with the tyres and we couldn’t make it into the top nine. In Race 2 we went back to what we knew, but I got stuck at the beginning and eventually lost places. I tried to fight back, and the pace was not bad, but then I crashed. I’m sorry to the team, but we’ll be back in Portimao to try and build on our encouraging pace.”

Kohta Nozane: SPRC – P13 / Race 2 – P15

“The Superpole Race was overall good, I recovered many positions and the feeling was better than it had been. In Race 2, in general I felt the same, but I suffered a big tyre drop in the final four laps. Now we need to improve, next up is Portimao where I’m hoping for a strong performance.”