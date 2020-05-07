Behind the Scenes with Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP with Fun Banter Video

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 6.

Team Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP test rider Sylvain Guintoli put his stock road going GSX-R1000R to an intensive track day test pre-lockdown at Cadwell Park in the UK to make a fun and informative video.

With his wife Caroline, he affectionately calls ‘Mrs. G’ behind the camera lens and running the operation, the new video production reveals some interesting telemetry from the road-going machine on how good it is in standard form, with his best lap-times on the day compared to the outright BSB lap comparisons at the famous Lincolnshire venue.

He also includes an onboard telemetry APP to the footage, plus a test-run with his new onboard 360º camera, showing a close shave with a fellow track day rider; and then goes through and explains the various GSX-R1000R dashboard settings and modes.

And just before ‘Mr. and Mrs. G’ load-up the GSX-R into their van to head home, there’s an improvised tour of his Team Suzuki Ecstar race leathers’ airbag system and what the lighting system sequence means.

It’s all very informative and fun to watch during this time with some great family ‘banter’ going on!

Said Guintoli: “After going to Mallory Park with my two eldest daughters, my wife Caroline wanted to join me on the Cadwell Park track day trip. With five children we very rarely get some time alone so it was absolutely brilliant to do this. Reminded me of our ‘pre-children’ times. Good banter, fast onboard video lap times with the GSX-R1000R and a lot of fun!”

Stay tuned for more videos in the coming days.

