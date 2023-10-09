Final EnduroGP 2023 – Santiago do Cacem Portugal Results

Newly crowned Enduro1 World Champion Garcia delivered on his promise, giving his all in the final day of competition in Portugal. Topping seven tests from 12, Josep showed his class on the dry, dusty Portuguese terrain to ultimately take the win by over 18 seconds.

After his victory on day one, Garcia lay third in the overall EnduroGP standings, four points back from the second-placed rider. By earning the maximum 20 points today, Josep secured his sixth day-win of the year and moved himself up to second overall in the championship standings to finish his 2023 season on a high.

It has been a challenging year for Josep. A crash on day two of round four in Sweden resulted in him posting a DNF. With round five coming just weeks later the 26-year-old was far from 100 percent fit but battled through to finish both days. Taking the long summer break to recuperate and build his strength, Garcia came back fighting, and subsequently won the final four days of racing.

The results reflect both Josep’s dedication to his sport and the unwavering support of the entire Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

Josep Garcia now looks ahead to the 2023 International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), where he hopes to claim his third consecutive individual victory at the iconic event. The 2023 ISDE will be held in Argentina from November 6-11.

Josep Garcia: “I couldn’t have asked for a better end to my season. Winning four days in a row, and also being the rider with the most victories during the year with six, makes it extra special – I just wish we had a few more races this year to earn more points! No, I’m happy to have taken the Enduro1 title yesterday and now, after today, I have finished the season in second place in the EnduroGP class. Of course, it would have been nicer to finish one step higher on the podium, but considering the tough year I’ve had, I’m super happy. The second day here in Portugal went a lot better than yesterday, too. I felt really relaxed early on and was able to open up a bit of an advantage. I did have a few small crashes on the final lap but was able to keep the lead and in the end, I won by quite a good gap. Thanks again to all my team. I will rest a little bit now and then focus on the Six Days in Argentina.”

Results – 2023 FIM Enduro World Championship – Round 7, Portugal

Day 2

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:00:43.45

2. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:01:26.55 +43.10

3. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 1:02:25.93 +1:42.48

4. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 1:03:01.65 +2:18.20

5. Roni Kytonen (FIN), Honda, 1:04:10.36 +3:26.91

EnduroGP

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 1:00:43.45

2. Nathan Watson (GBR), Honda, 1:01:01.75 +18.30

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 1:01:16.86 +33.41

4. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 1:01:26.55 +43.10

5. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 1:01:30.57 +47.12

Championship Standings (After Round 7)

Enduro1

1. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 249 points

2. Theophile Espinasse (FRA), Beta, 203 pts

3. Jamie McCanney (GBR), Husqvarna, 200 pts

4. Zachary Pichon (FRA), Sherco, 197 pts

5. Matteo Pavoni (ITA), TM Racing, 154 pts

EnduroGP

1. Steve Holcombe (GBR), Beta, 222 points

2. Josep Garcia (ESP), KTM, 210 pts

3. Andrea Verona (ITA), GASGAS, 209 pts

4. Brad Freeman (GBR), Beta, 169 pts

5. Hamish MacDonald (NZL), Sherco, 143 pts