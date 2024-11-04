The 2024 Presidential Election Day is here! Did you vote? Are you eagerly waiting for the live election poll results? Are you hoping for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris to win? But first, BMW has just released some amazingly blazing fast superbikes for 2025. The 2025 BMW M1000RR, 2025 BMW M1000R, 2025 BMW S1000RR, super roadster 2025 BMW S1000R and super ADV 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure. Which one are you excited for? Which one do you think you would vote for? My vote would be for the 2025 BMW S1000R, it’s the most practical and most affordable of sportbikes, plus, I like the new color they have it in too. But don’t let my decision sway you!

The New Blazingly Fast 2025 BMW Superbikes & Election Day 2024… let’s dig into it!

THE NEW 2025 BMW M 1000 RR – Significant internal engine updates.

“With the new M 1000 RR, the BMW Motorrad engineers have once again made a significant leap in terms of performance. More downforce, an optimized Flex Frame, and the M Quick-Action Throttle with a reduced rotation angle are essential points for even faster lap times. Additionally, track day riders benefit from the new features – Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist, thanks to the steering angle sensor.“ Toprak Razgatlioğlu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team factory rider & WSBK Champion 2021 & 2024.

THE NEW 2025 BMW S1000RR – Significantly increased downforce with new winglets. New front fender with integrated brake ducts.

“Through optimized aerodynamics featuring new winglets and newly designed fairing side panels, the new M Quick-Action Throttle, and a substantially increased standard equipment package, we have been able to significantly enhance the performance of the RR once again.“ Sepp Mächler, Product manager S 1000 RR

THE NEW 2025 BMW M1000R – Fine-Tuning for the M Roadster for the highest demands from road and track.

“With targeted fine-tuning, we have made the M R even more consistently aligned with the requirements of a roadster with superbike performance. The driving dynamics speak for themselves, both on the road and on the track.“ Dominik Blass, Product Manager BMW M 1000 R.

THE NEW 2025 BMW S1000R – The Dynamic Roadster with more power and a shorter secondary gear ratio for increased acceleration.

“Even more than before, the revised S 1000 R lives up to its reputation as a Dynamic Roadster. 5 HP more power with added Euro 5+ homologation, even better sprint performance, a more aggressive design thanks to the dual-flow LED headlight, and an expanded standard equipment significantly enhance the Single-R once again.“ Maximilian Freund, Project lead S 1000 R.

The new 2025 BMW R1300GS Adventure

The big GS for adventure riding and long-distance touring. Optional ASA Automated Shift Assistant. Clever fuel tank equipment mounting points.

BMW Motorrad proudly presents the new 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, carefully designed, and crafted to support all your adventure riding and long distance touring wishes and needs. With a new engine, completely redesigned chassis, the availability of Automated Shift Assistant and electronic systems to enhance not only safety but also accessibility for a wider range of riders, the new big GS Adventure is your versatile and indispensable travel multi-tool.

So read up and read on right here on Total Motorcycle in our 2025 Motorcycle Model Guides today! You have come to the right motorcycle information website, Total Motorcycle… welcome!

BMW Motorrad presents the new BMW M 1000 RR, BMW S 1000 RR, BMW M 1000 R and BMW S 1000 R

BMW Motorrad USA is proud to introduce the updated 2025 BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R and S 1000 R superbikes and roadsters.

Updated engine internals, revised aerodynamics and new standard electronic assist systems ensure that the 2025 M 1000 RR continues to lead from the front amongst homologated superbikes. The S 1000 RR gains revised aero and added ride modes while the S 1000 R gains horsepower, revised gearing, and improved shift assistant. The M 1000 R is updated with new M Winglets which provide increased downforce for improved riding stability. All four models now feature the M Quick-Action Throttle and Euro 5+ emissions compliance.

All 2025 BMW motorcycles also include the Ultimate Care Break-In Service, or “600 Mile Service”, to further provide BMW customers with a truly premium experience. Time and mileage limits apply – maximum 6 months from the in-service date or maximum 750 miles – whichever comes first.

The 2025 BMW M 1000 RR, S 1000 RR, M 1000 R and S 1000 R are planned to arrive in Q2 of 2025 and pricing will be announced closer to this market launch date.

NEW STANDARD FEATURES

2025 M 1000 RR

Engine overhaul: Cylinder head with new port design, new combustion chamber shape, full-shaft titanium valves with new tulip and seat geometry on intake and exhaust sides, and new engine mount.

Titanium exhaust system with modified cylinder head flanges, oval header inlets, and modified pre-silencer.

M Quick-Action Throttle with 58-degrees of rotation.

Frame with new engine mount on the left and modified flex in the steering head area Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with new Slide Control function via steering angle sensor for acceleration drifts.

ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist function via steering angle sensor for braking drifts and ABS Pro setting “Slick”.

New M Winglets 3.0 made of CFK.

New fairing design.

Fairing, front wheel cover, and engine spoiler now made of plastic.

Removal of M Aero Wheel Cover.

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards.

2025 BMW S 1000 RR

New winglets.

Pro Riding Modes standard.

M Quick-Action Throttle with 58-degrees of rotation.

Side fairings in new design.

New front wheel cover with brake ducts.

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards.

2025 BMW M 1000 R

Dual-flow LED headlight.

M Quick-Action Throttle with 58-degrees of rotation.

New M Winglets in black textured paint or optional Carbon Fiber.

Clutch/generator covers in black.

Rear frame and swingarm in Platinum Grey.

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards.

2025 BMW S 1000 R

Dual-flow LED headlight .

170 hp (+5 hp).

M Quick-Action Throttle with 58-degrees rotation angle.

MSR Engine drag torque control.

Optimized Shift Assistant.

Wheelbase increased by 0.4-inches (11 mm).

Shorter final drive ratio.

USB-C charging socket under the seat.

Short license plate holder.

Intelligent emergency call E-Call.

Compliance with Euro 5+ emission standards.

THE NEW BMW M 1000 RR

“With the new M 1000 RR, the BMW Motorrad engineers have once again made a significant leap in terms of performance. More downforce, an optimized Flex Frame, and the M Quick-Action Throttle with a reduced rotation angle are essential points for even faster lap times. Additionally, track day riders benefit from the new features – Slide Control and Brake Slide Assist, thanks to the steering angle sensor.“ Toprak Razgatlioğlu, ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team factory rider & WSBK Champion 2021 & 2024.

Significant internal engine updates.

With further development of the M 1000 RR, BMW Motorrad again raises the bar in the field of homologated superbikes. The new M RR features a significantly revised inline-four engine which now complies with Euro 5+ emissions standards. U.S. peak power and torque remain at 205 hp @ 13,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft at 11,000 rpm. Maximum engine speed remains at 15,100 rpm.

The technical updates include newly designed full-shaft titanium valves, an increase in the compression ratio to 14.5:1 (previously 13.5:1), new oval-shaped intake and exhaust ports, an adapted airbox geometry, as well as a modified combustion chamber shape and larger throttle valves. The throttle body diameter is now 52 mm instead of the previous 48 mm, corresponding to an increase in the cross-sectional area of about 17 percent. The new piston design accommodates increased thermal and mechanical demands.

For optimal flow conditions, the valve guides are shortened flush with the port surface, and the exhaust valves have smoother transitions and a reduced seat angle from 45 to 40 degrees. To prevent backflow, the intake ports have a pronounced edge at the valve disc.

The exhaust system, made of titanium, has been adapted to the new oval and significantly larger cross-section of the exhaust ports. It features correspondingly designed connection flanges and oval-shaped header inputs. The internal pipe routing of the pre-silencer has also been adjusted.

Optimized aerodynamics and drastically increased downforce with new M Winglets 3.0.

The increased potential of the new M 1000 RR for even faster lap times is also the result of further aerodynamic development. The newly designed front fairing made of plastic and the revised windscreen provide better aerodynamic qualities and a more distinctive appearance.

As part of the updated aerodynamics, the M Winglets have been newly constructed. Made from carbon fiber (CFK), they now produce more aerodynamic downforce — both in an upright riding position and when leaning. The rider benefits from increased confidence in the front wheel when leaning and higher cornering speeds at the same lean angle. At the same time, the tendency to wheelie has been reduced even further. Despite the aerodynamic downforce load at 186 mph increasing from the previous 49.8 lbs. to 66.1 lbs., there are no compromise in top speed.

Speed M 1000 RR 2024 M 1000 RR 2025 Difference 93 mph 12.6 lbs. 16.8 lbs. +4.2 lbs. 124 mph 22.0 lbs. 29.3 lbs. +7.3 lbs. 155 mph 34.4 lbs. 45.9 lbs. +11.5 lbs. 186 mph 49.8 lbs. +66.1 lbs. +16.3 lbs.

Further developed flex frame with new engine mount.

The proven Flex Frame has also undergone adjustments. The stiffness in the steering head area has been improved, and an upper mounting point on the left side of the engine has been relocated from the cylinder head to the engine housing.

M Quick-Action Throttle with reduced rotation angle.

The new M Quick-Action Throttle, with a reduced rotation angle, ensures relaxed throttle control without the need to reposition the hand or twist the wrist. The rotation angle is now 58 degrees instead of the previous 72 degrees. This provides a significant advantage, especially in track use, while maintaining excellent throttle modulation thanks to the corresponding application of the engine management system to the changed rotation angle.

The linear progression of the throttle signal from 0 to 100% for the throttle position sensor has been retained, though with a slightly increased ramp-up. The torque requested by the rider is then overridden based on various input parameters. The engine control application to the new reduced rotation angle has been carried out in all riding modes to ensure the full potential is utilized.

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) with new Slide Control.

The new M 1000 RR comes standard with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) featuring a 6-axis sensor cluster, lean angle sensor, and fine-tuning for enhanced safety and performance during acceleration.

A new feature of the DTC is Slide Control, an extension of the DTC slip regulation. The central component of Slide Control is the steering angle sensor. Using its signal, along with wheel speeds and sensor box signals, the slip angle at the rear wheel (“drift angle”) is determined.

Depending on the characteristics of the rear tire, the road surface, and the slip allowed by the slip control, a slip angle is established. In a stable driving state, this angle is so small that it is not perceived by the rider. Slide Control now matches the current slip angle with a target value dependent on the DTC setting. If this target value is at risk of being exceeded, Slide Control reduces the drive slip.

For track use with slick tires, the rider is supported in controlling power slides that occur with the appropriate riding style and DTC setting. The new M RR features two different settings with different preset drift angles: DTC Setting 3 and 2. These allow highly skilled riders to maximize the potential of the rear tire and influence the driving line at the corner exit via the throttle and thus the “drift angle.” Analogous to this new Slide Control function, the use of the steering angle sensor nables the new Brake Slide Control function.

The DTC still features four fixed basic settings for the respective riding modes “Rain,” “Road,” “Dynamic,” and “Race.” In the “Race Pro” riding modes, fine-tuning (+/- shift) is available. In “Riding Modes Pro,” the DTC Wheelie function is adjustable. It allows the suppression or limitation of wheelies via front wheel lift detection, aiming for maximum acceleration.

BMW Race ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist Function and “Slick” setting.

ABS Pro comes standard on the new M 1000 RR. Unlike conventional ABS systems, ABS Pro offers increased safety during braking in corners. It can prevent wheel lock-up during rapid braking while leaning and reduce the risk of falling during panic braking in a lean. In the “Race Pro” riding modes, the ABS function is adjustable in five levels. A new feature of the M RR is ABS Pro Setting “Slick,” which is part of the Pro riding modes. This setting accommodates the use of slick track tires.

Another important innovation for track riders is the new Brake Slide Assist function. Similar to the new DTC Slide Control function, this system is based on steering angle sensor technology and allows the rider to set a specific drift angle for so-called braking drifts with a constant slide into corners.

Technically, a drift angle calculated from the steering angle sensor is set by limiting the brake pressure on the rear wheel through the Race ABS Pro system and by regulating the rear wheel slip through the engine drag torque control (MSR). Due to its position on the vehicle and the force input via the handlebars, the rider has a significant influence on the drift behavior during braking. Brake Slide Assist supports the rider in this semi-stable drifting state.

Colors and Styles

Basic in Light White with No. 60 Michael van der Mark WSBK M Motorsport graphics.

M Competition in Black Storm with No. 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu WSBK M Motorsport graphics.

M 1000 RR Standard Equipment

4-Cylinder Engine with 2 Injectors per cylinder, BMW ShiftCam, Ant-hopping clutch, Titanium Exhaust, Chain Drive, Gear Shift Assist Pro, Carbon Wheels, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Upside Down Fork with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Adjustable Steering Stabilizer, Dynamic Traction Control, M Winglet, M Chassis Kit (rear height adjustment, adjustable swingarm pivot, Suspension strut length), BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, Front Radial Brake Caliper (M Brake), Rear Suspension Strut with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Heated Grips, Electronic Immobilizer, LED Tail Light, Headlight and Turn signals, M Lightweight Battery, USB-C Port, Drop Sensor, Cruise Control, Comfort Turn Indicators, Multi-Controller, Colored TFT screen (6.5″), On Board Computer, Adjustable Clutch and Handbrake Levers, M Quick-Action Throttle, Rider’s M Sport Seat with Rear Seat Cover, Riding Modes Pro, Connectivity, Detachable License Plate Holder, Aluminum Fuel Tank, Ready for reverse gear shift pattern, MSR (Dynamic engine brake control), Race ABS (partial-integral) linked with riding modes, M GPS Laptrigger (Activation Code for special accessory M GPS data logger, Activation Code for special accessory M Track Analysis), Hill Start Control Pro, Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

M 1000 RR Optional Packages and Equipment

M Competition Package

Black Storm Metallic paint and No. 54 Toprak Razgatlioglu WSBK M Motorsport graphics, M Endurance Chain, Passenger Kit, Clear, Anodized Swingarm, M Carbon Front Fender.

M Carbon Package – M Carbon Rear Fender, Airbox Cover, Passenger Cover, Sprocket Cover, Chain Guard and Tank Cover.

M Billet Package – M Folding Brake Lever, Brake Lever Guard, Folding Clutch Lever, and Rider Footrest System.

Individual Options

Torque Optimized Engine Calibration, Forged Wheels

M 1000 RR Alpha Racing Components and Support

Race parts and competition support is available through official BMW Motorrad Motorsport partner, Alpha Racing, including Kit Engine (Type 1-3), Kit Electronics (STK & SBK), Race Exhaust System, Tank-Seat configuration.

THE NEW BMW S 1000 RR.

“Through optimized aerodynamics featuring new winglets and newly designed fairing side panels, the new M Quick-Action Throttle, and a substantially increased standard equipment package, we have been able to significantly enhance the performance of the RR once again.“ Sepp Mächler, Product manager S 1000 RR

Significantly increased downforce with new winglets. New front fender with integrated brake ducts.

The potent inline-four engine, with an unchanged output of 205 hp at 13,000 rpm and 83 lb-ft of torque @ 11,000 rpm continues to ensure powerful propulsion. It now complies with the Euro 5+ emissions standard.

The increased performance of the new S 1000 RR – simply referred to as RR – results primarily from the further development of aerodynamics. As part of this aerodynamic advancement, the winglets have been completely redesigned.

The winglets on the front fairing of the new RR now produce significantly more aerodynamic downforce – both in an upright riding position and when leaning. At 186 mph, the downforce has been increased from the previous 37.7 lbs. to 50.9 lbs. The positive effects include greater rider confidence in the front wheel for larger lean angles or higher cornering speeds at the same lean angle, as well as a reduced tendency for the bike to wheelie.

New winglet downforce

Speed S 1000 RR 2024 S 1000 RR 2025 Difference 93 mph 9.5 lbs. 13.0 lbs. +3.5 lbs. 124 mph 16.8 lbs. 22.7 lbs. +5.9 lbs. 155 mph 26.2 lbs. 35.9 lbs. +9.7 lbs. 186 mph 37.7 lbs. 50.9 lbs. +13.2 lbs.

Another key point in optimizing aerodynamics is the area around the front wheel. The new RR features brake cooling ducts integrated into the new front fender, which has been optimized for improved airflow around the forks and brake calipers. This reduces the brake temperature during track use, thereby enhancing performance and providing more consistent brake pressure.

Inspired by the first generation RR from 2009, the new RR features asymmetrical design side panels made of plastic, similar to the engine spoiler. While the left side is characterized by a large exit opening for heat dissipation, the right side features a dynamic and distinctive gill design.

M Quick-Action Throttle with reduced rotation angle.

The new M Quick-Action Throttle, which is also used in the new M 1000 RR, ensures relaxed throttle control and perfect handling without the need to reposition the hand or twist the wrist. The rotation angle is now 58 degrees instead of the previous 72 degrees. This provides a significant advantage, especially in track use, while maintaining excellent throttle modulation thanks to the corresponding application of the engine management system to the changed rotation angle.

Pro Riding Modes, Hill Start Control Pro, adjustable ABS and ABS “Slick” setting.

As before, the new RR distinguishes between two riding mode groupings, for the road and for the track. Previously, the RR came standard with the four riding modes “Rain,” “Road,” “Dynamic,” and “Race.” The standard equipment of the new RR includes the previously available optional equipment “Pro Riding Modes” with the additional riding modes “Race Pro 1,” “Race Pro 2,” and “Race Pro 3.”

The DTC Dynamic Traction Control still features four fixed basic settings for the respective riding modes “Rain,” “Road,” “Dynamic,” and “Race.” In the “Race Pro” riding modes, fine-tuning (+/- shift) is available. With “Pro Riding Modes,” the DTC Wheelie function is adjustable. It allows the suppression or limitation of wheelies via front wheel lift detection, aiming for maximum acceleration.

Previously, the new RR had three throttle response curves, which were fixed to the respective riding modes “Rain,” “Road,” “Dynamic,” and “Race.” In the newly added standard “Race Pro 1” to “Race Pro 3” modes, two additional combinations of throttle response and drive torque can be selected.

Soft throttle response and full torque.

Direct throttle response and full torque.

“Pro Riding Modes” offers the “Engine Brake” function in the “Race Pro” modes with three levels of adjustability for engine drag torque during deceleration.

Another component of “Pro Riding Modes” is Hill Start Control Pro. It goes beyond the features of the comfort system Hill Start Control and offers an additional Auto HSC function. Through the settings menu, this additional function can be customized so that the holding brake on a slope (greater than +/- 5%) is automatically activated shortly after the motorcycle comes to a stop following the activation of the hand or foot brake lever.

In “Race Pro” riding modes, the ABS is adjustable over five levels, and the ABS Pro function is correspondingly linked to it. Additionally, the ABS Pro Setting “Slick” accommodates the use of slick track tires.

As another component of “Pro Riding Modes,” the Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) supports the rider during braking maneuvers. DBC offers more safety when braking, even in difficult situations, by preventing unintentional throttle activation. As soon as the sensor detects a certain deceleration value during braking, any simultaneous acceleration request by the rider is recognized as implausible, and the throttle valves are prevented from opening. This keeps the motorcycle stable and shortens the braking distance.

Styles and colors.

The new RR will be offered in three attractive color styles.

Basic in Black Storm Metallic.

Style Sport in Bluestone Metallic.

M Package in Light White / M Motorsport graphics.

S 1000 RR Standard Equipment

4-Cylinder engine with 2 injectors per cylinder, Chain Drive, BMW ShiftCam, Anti Hopping Clutch, Cast Aluminum Wheels, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Upside Down Fork with adjustable rebound, compression and spring preload, Steering Stabilizer, Dynamic Traction Control, M Winglet, M Chassis Kit, BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, Front Radial Brake Caliper, Rear Suspension Strut with adjustable rebound, compression and Preload, Electronic Immobilizer, LED Tail Light, Turn indicators and Headlight, M Lightweight Battery, USB-C Port, Drop Sensor, Comfort Turn Indicators, Multi-Controller, Colored TFT Screen, Onboard Computer, Adjustable Clutch and Hand Brake Levers, M Short-Action Throttle Grip, Rider’s Seat with Rear Seat Cover, Riding Modes Pro, Connectivity, Detachable License Plate Holder, Aluminum Fuel Tank, Ready for Reverse Gear Shift Pattern, MSR (Dynamic Engine Brake Control), Race ABS,M GPS Laptrigger, Hill Start Assist Pro, Intelligent Emergency Call, Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

S 1000 RR Optional Packages and Equipment

Premium Package

DDC Dynamic Damping Control, Heated Grips, Cruise Control, M Endurance Chain, Slip-on Sport Silencer or Titanium Exhaust(extra cost).

M Package

Light White / M Motorsport graphics, M Endurance Seat, Black Fuel Filler Cap, M Footrests, M Forged Wheels or M Carbon Wheels(extra cost), M Blue Brake Calipers.

Carbon Package

M Carbon Rear Fender, M Carbon Chain Cover, M Carbon Side Panels, M Carbon Sprocket Cover.

M Billet Package

M Brake Lever, adjustable and folding, M Clutch Lever, adjustable and folding, M Brake Lever Guard.

Individual Options

Torque Optimized Engine Calibration, Titanium Exhaust, M Carbon Front Fender, Design Option Wheels, Forged Wheels, Passenger Kit., TPM Tire Pressure Monitor.

THE NEW BMW M 1000 R.

“With targeted fine-tuning, we have made the M R even more consistently aligned with the requirements of a roadster with superbike performance. The driving dynamics speak for themselves, both on the road and on the track.“ Dominik Blass, Product Manager BMW M 1000 R.

Fine-Tuning for the M Roadster for the highest demands from road and track.

With an engine output still at 205 hp – now updated to Euro 5+ emissions standards – and an unladen weight of only 438.7 lbs., the new M 1000 R – simply called M R – brings riding dynamics to the roadster segment that are otherwise reserved for pure superbikes.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC has been revised. The control mapping has been derived from the RR models and, in combination with the M Quick-Action Throttle, brings a noticeable improvement, especially in Race mode for track days.

The new, dual-flow LED headlight derived from the RR models ensures a more dynamic design and superior road illumination at night. The new M Quick-Action Throttle with a reduced rotation angle ensures relaxed throttle control without the need to reposition the hand or twist the wrist.

The new M Winglets increase riding stability and reduce the tendency for the M R to wheelie.

New M winglet Downforce.

Speed M 1000 R 2025 62 mph 4.9 lbs. 99 mph 12.6 lbs. 137 mph 23.8 lbs. 174 mph 38.4 lbs.

Colors and Styles

The 2025 BMW M 1000 R is available in three styles.

Basic in Light White with M Motorsport graphics.

Basic or M Competition in White Aluminum Metallic Matte.

M Competition in Black Storm Metallic with m Motorsport graphics.

M 1000 R Standard Equipment

4-Cylinder Inline Engine with 2 Injectors per cylinder, ShiftCam, Sports Silencer, Anti-Hopping Clutch, Chain Drive with M Endurance Chain, Gear Shift Assist Pro, ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Upside Down Fork with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Adjustable Steering Stabilizer, DTC, M Winglets, Tire Pressure Monitor, Radial Front Brake Caliper with M Brake, Rear Suspension Strut with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Dynamic Damping Control, Forged Wheels, Heated Grips, Electronic Immobilizer, LED Tail Light, Headlight and Turn Signals, M Lightweight Battery, USB-C Port, Drop Sensor, Cruise Control, Comfort Turn Indicator, Headlight Pro, Multi-Controller, 6.5″ Colored TFT screen, On-Board Computer, Adjustable M Clutch and M Handbrake Levers, M Rider’s Seat with Rear Seat Cover, Keyless Ride, Riding Modes Pro, Connectivity, Detachable License Plate Holder, Aluminum Fuel Tank, Ready for reverse shift pattern, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Race ABS, Hill Start Control Pro, Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

M 1000 R Optional Packages and Equipment

M Competition Package

M Carbon Wheels, M Passenger Seat, M Carbon Winglets, M Footrest System, M GPS Laptrigger, M Carbon Airbox Cover, M Carbon Chain Guard, M Carbon Tank Covers.

THE NEW BMW S 1000 R.

“Even more than before, the revised S 1000 R lives up to its reputation as a Dynamic Roadster. 5 HP more power with added Euro 5+ homologation, even better sprint performance, a more aggressive design thanks to the dual-flow LED headlight, and an expanded standard equipment significantly enhance the Single-R once again.“ Maximilian Freund, Project lead S 1000 R.

The Dynamic Roadster with more power and a shorter secondary gear ratio for increased acceleration.

Roadster looks combined with super sporty driving dynamics – this is what the new BMW S 1000 R, also known as Single R, stands for. Its inline-four engine is still based on the power unit of the S 1000 RR and delivers a linear and full torque curve for the excellent rideability. Compared to the previous model, power has been increased by 5 hp to 170 hp at an unchanged engine speed of 11,000 rpm.

The main reasons for the power increase are a changed geometry of the intake ports and adjusted mapping. The maximum torque remains at 84 lb-ft. at 9,250 rpm. In addition, the engine now meets Euro 5+ emissions standards. The shorter secondary gear ratio of 17/46 teeth ensures even acceleration.

The shift assistant allows upshifting without clutch operation, providing perfect acceleration with almost no interruption in traction. It also allows downshifting without clutch or throttle operation in the relevant load and speed ranges. This enables very fast gear changes and reduces clutch operation to a minimum. For use in the new S 1000 R, it has been optimized so that smooth upshifting is now possible with a closed throttle and smooth downshifting with an open throttle.

M Quick-Action Throttle with reduced rotation New, dual-flow LED headlight.

For relaxed throttle control without having to reposition or twist the wrist, the new M Quick-Action Throttle, also used in the new M RR, ensures this. The rotation angle is now 58 degrees instead of the previous 72 degrees. This offers a significant advantage, especially in track operation, while the excellent controllability thanks to the corresponding application of the engine management to the changed rotation angle has been fully retained. Additionally, the traction control DTC of the S 1000 R benefits from the revisions made to the DTC from the M 1000 R, further enhancing its performance. The new dual-flow LED headlight, derived from the RR models, ensures a characteristic design and confident road illumination at night.

Standard Drag Torque Control (MSR) and “Engine Brake” function.

The new Single R now comes standard with Drag Torque Control (MSR). Electronically controlled, MSR prevents the rear wheel from slipping due to abrupt throttle closure or downshifting. An anti-hopping clutch opens the clutch from a mechanically predetermined threshold to prevent the rear wheel from locking – for example, when downshifting. However, if the available grip of the tire is below this opening threshold, for example in wet conditions, the rear wheel could still exceed the limit of static friction due to the engine’s drag torque and slip.

Thanks to MSR, the new S 1000 R detects this danger early. Depending on the riding mode, the throttle valves are opened within milliseconds to reduce the drag torque appropriately, keeping the rear wheel within the grip range. This provides the rider with more safety, especially on slippery road surfaces.

The “Engine Brake” function for adjusting the engine braking torque in conjunction with drag torque control (MSR) has four settings:

Rain: Maximum engine brake and MSR.

Road: Maximum engine brake and MSR.

Dynamic: Medium engine brake and MSR.

Dynamic Pro: Medium engine brake and MSR. Additionally, this mode offers the possibility to set the engine brake and MSR to minimum.

Standard short license plate holder, USB-C socket, and Intelligent Emergency Call.

For a more dynamic appearance, the rear end with a new, short license plate holder, in the style of the M 1000 R, can now be found on the Single R. Convenient charging is provided by the now standard USB-C charging socket under the seat. Quick assistance in emergency situations is supported by the now also standard Intelligent Emergency Call E-CALL. In the event of an emergency, it automatically contacts the BMW call center to activate the rescue chain as quickly as possible and, if possible, establish an initial conversation with the affected person. Additionally, the system can also be triggered manually. The use of such an E-CALL system has been proven to allow emergency services to reach the accident site faster.

Colors and Styles

The 2025 BMW S 1000 R is available in three styles.

Basic in Black Storm Metallic with Black rear frame.

Style Sport in Bluefire with Mugiallo Yellow rear frame.

M Package in Light White with M Motorsport graphics and black rear frame.

S 1000 R Standard Equipment

4-Cylinder engine with 2 Injectors per cylinder, Anti-Hopping Clutch, Chain Drive, Cast Aluminum Wheels, ABS Pro, Upside Down Fork with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Steering Stabilizer, DTC, BMW Motorrad Integral ABS, Rear Suspension Strut with adjustable rebound, compression and preload, Electronic Immobilizer, LED Tail Light, Headlight and Turn Signals, USB-C Port, Drop Sensor, Comfort Turn Indicator, Multi-Controller, 6.5″ Colored TFT Screen, On-Board Computer, Adjustable Clutch and Handbrake Levers, M Quick-Action Throttle Grip, Rider’s Seat with Rear Seat Cover, Riding Modes, Connectivity, Detachable License Plate Holder, Aluminum Fuel Tank, Ready for reverse shift pattern, MSR Dynamic Engine Brake Control, Race ABS, Hill Start Control Pro, Intelligent Emergency Call, Ultimate Care Break-In Service.

S 1000 R Optional Packages and Equipment

Premium Package

Dynamic Damper Control, Shift Assist Pro, Ride Modes Pro, engine Spoiler, Keyless Ride, Cruise Control, Heated Grips, TPM Tire Pressure Monitor.

M Package

M Sport Seat, M Fuel Filler Cap, M Lightweight Battery, Sport Silencer, M Endurance Chain, M GPS Laptrigger, M Forged Wheels.

M Carbon Package

M Carbon Front Fender, Rear Fender, Chain Guard and Wind Deflector.

M Billet Package I

M Folding hand levers, M Lever Guards, m Rider Footrest System and M Passenger Footpegs.

M Billet Package II

M Folding Hand Levers, Handlebar End Mirrors, M Footrest System, M Passenger Footpegs.

Individual Options

M Passenger Seat, Passenger Kit, GPS Prep, Design Option Wheels, Forged wheels, and Handlebar End Mirrors.

The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure

The big GS for adventure riding and long-distance touring.

Optional ASA Automated Shift Assistant.

Clever fuel tank equipment mounting points.

BMW Motorrad proudly presents the new 2025 BMW R 1300 GS Adventure, carefully designed, and crafted to support all your adventure riding and long distance touring wishes and needs. With a new engine, completely redesigned chassis, the availability of Automated Shift Assistant and electronic systems to enhance not only safety but also accessibility for a wider range of riders, the new big GS Adventure is your versatile and indispensable travel multi-tool.

Crossing the Sahara in searing heat, climbing the Himalayas, or exploring the Amazon rainforests – for more than two decades the big BMW GS Adventure boxer engine has been synonymous with long-distance motorcycle journeys. To ensure that this remains the case in the future, and to provide adventurous motorcyclists with even more capabilities, BMW Motorrad has an almost completely redesigned the engine, chassis, bodywork, design, and storage concept of the new R 1300 GS Adventure compared to the previous model, taking the cornerstones of the BMW GS Adventure to a new level.

“The appearance of the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure is sure to attract attention. The big GS is not only visually different from its almost dainty sister. Never before have seating comfort, ergonomics and wind and weather protection been so harmoniously combined with precise handling, exceptional suspension comfort and smooth running. The new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure has set itself the goal of becoming the benchmark for large adventure motorcycles.” Christof Lischka, Head of BMW Motorrad Development.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1300 GS Adventure: